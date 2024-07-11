Best human foods that are dog-friendly. Share these guilt-free foods with your canine friend

As you sit down to savor your slice of pizza, your greedy dog wags its tail, pleading you with the biggest puppy eyes possible. Giving them a bite or sharing leftover scraps is tempting, but dogs shouldn't eat human food due to their specific nutritional needs. Some human foods are toxic and can harm your dog's health. "Dogs and humans have different digestive systems, making some human foods intolerable for dogs and even fatal to them.(Pexels)

Take pizza, for instance; while it's loving to share man's all-time favorite food with man's best friend, pizza is hazardous for a dog’s health. Toppings like onions and garlic can cause severe diarrhea and intense vomiting. The dough contains yeast, which is downright fatal for your dog. If your dog is tired of regular kibble and eyes your food, consider these safe human foods instead. As always, moderation is key, and the food portions should be monitored.

Fruits

Instead of being pizza buddies, opt for healthier options for your four-legged friend. Watermelon isa safe and refreshing treat for your dog; just remember to remove the seeds before feeding. Bananas are another safe choice. However, avoid grapes at all costs, as they have been linked to renal failure in dogs when ingested.

Vegetables

Green peas are dog-friendly and can be included in their daily meals, providing valuable dietary fiber and nutrients. Carrots are another good option and can be fed raw after a thorough wash, promoting dental health and serving as a crunchy treat. Dogs enjoy green beans, both cooked or raw. Sweet potatoes, corn, and broccoli are also safe choices. However, onions, chives, and garlic are poisonous and can cause anaemia and other serious health issues if ingested.

Cucumber is a safe crunchy fruit for dogs due to its low-calorie content and rich vitamins and minerals. It’s also a cool snack that can help calm your dog during the summer. To prevent choking, thinly slice the cucumber.

Grains

Moderate amounts of cooked white or brown rice are gentle on a dog’s stomach and beneficial for gut issues. Cooked oats, barley, and millet are also safe grain options. Avoid feeding raw barley or grains with seasonings, as many seasonings contain ingredients like garlic and onions, which are toxic to dogs.

Dairy Items

If your dog does not suffer from lactose intolerance, you can offer plain yogurt as a source of calcium and protein, good for their digestive system due to probiotics. Cooked eggs, whether hard-boiled, poached, or scrambled, are nutritious when fed in moderation. Dogs can also enjoy small portions of low-fat cheeses like cheddar and mozzarella.

Word of Caution

Human snacks ideally include the indulgence of fried fritters and sugary delights like chocolates and ice cream. Spicy, fried food causes digestive problems for dogs. And the simple chocolate bar for your sugar cravings is extremely lethal for your dog. Spicy foods can cause digestive problems, while chocolate contains methylxanthines, which are poisonous to dogs and can lead to vomiting, seizures, increased heart rate, and even death. Additionally, human sugary treats like candies containing Xylitol are dangerous, affecting blood sugar levels and causing liver damage. Macadamia nuts and almonds should also be avoided entirely.

So be cautious and feed your good dog the healthy treat it deserves!

