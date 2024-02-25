From its humble origins in South Asia, where the centuries-old tradition of making halwa or a sweet confection is deeply ingrained as a cultural heritage, to its widespread popularity among dessert lovers around the world, banana halwa is a sweet treat that has captured the hearts and palates of many. Its beauty lies in its simplicity as it enjoys its place in the pantheon of beloved desserts and if you have some ripe bananas lying at him, this Sunday is the perfect excuse to whip up a delightful dessert by trying an easy banana halwa recipe today. Ripe bananas to delightful dessert: Try this easy banana halwa recipe today (Photo by Twitter/khanemekyahai18)

Tantalise your taste buds or leave a lasting impression of indulgence and satisfaction on your weekend guests with warm bowls of banana halwa. Check out the recipe below and thank us later -

Preparation Time: 4-5 hours

Cooking Time: 20-25 minutes

Ingredients

· 4-6 tbsps Dalda Vanaspati + for greasing

· 3 cups banana puree

· 1 cup grated jaggery

· ¾ cup grated palm jaggery

· ½ tsp green cardamom powder

· 5-6 cashew nuts, halved and fried + for garnish

Method

1. Heat a nonstick pan. Add 2-3 tbsps Dalda Vanaspati and allow to melt.

2. Add banana puree and cook on medium heat till the mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan and turns brown.

3. Heat another pan. Add jaggery, palm jaggery, 1 cup water and mix well and cook till jaggery dissolves.

4. Add green cardamom powder, remaining Dalda Vanaspati to the bananas and mix well. Cook on high heat for 3-4 minutes more.

5. Add the jaggery syrup and mix well. Cook on medium heat till the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

6. Add cashew nuts and mix well.

7. Transfer the mixture in a greased glass baking dish, sprinkle some more cashew nuts on top and set aside for 3-4 hours. Cut into squares and serve.

(Recipe: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)