Planning to travel with your pet on the train? Don't miss this important checklist

Are you an avid traveller who loves to embark on trips and explore new places? But as a pet parent occasionally, it's not uncommon to suffer from the anxiety of leaving your dog behind, leaving you restless throughout your trip. But turns out that you can take them along with adequate preparation, travel on the train with your pet! Traveling with pets on trains can be exciting but you need to prepare beforehand.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Swathi Hareendran, Head Veterinarian, Supertails+ Clinic, shared a detailed guide that covers all the stress-free tips for train travel with dog.

She shared this comprehensive guide that covers everything:

1. Understand the IRCTC pet policy

Not all compartments are paw-friendly. Dogs are only allowed in First-Class AC coupes or the brake van. So, before you book your own ticket, plan your dog's travel route accordingly.Many pet parents assume they can carry their pets in any class. It’s vital to research policies well in advance to avoid last-minute changes

2. Book the right seat for you and your pup

If you want your dog with you during the journey, book a First-Class AC coupe and submit a written request to the Chief Reservation Officer at least 2–3 days before departure. If unavailable, the brake van is a safe and designated option, albeit more basic.

3.Essential documents

Before you pack your dog’s bed or blanket, sort their paperwork. You'll need:

A valid Fit to Travel certificate (within 7 days of journey)

Vaccination records, updated and issued at least 21 days in advance

Your train ticket and ID proof

Make multiple copies.

4. Pet travel kit checklist

Here’s what your pup needs for the ride:

Dog bed or blanket

Leash, collar & ID tags

Treats and dry food

Water bowl

Chew toys or a calming toy

Poop bags & pet wipes

Pet GPS tracker

Vet-prescribed meds, if needed

Keep these within easy reach during the journey.

5. Arrive early, board smoothly

Avoid the rush and arrive on time with your dog to the station.

Whether you’re travelling First-Class or using the brake van, arrive at the station at least 3 hours early. For brake van bookings, head straight to the luggage office to secure your dog’s ticket and space. Bring all paperwork and be prepared to pay a nominal pet fee based on size and distance.

6. Make the Ride Comfortable for Your Dog

Once you’re on board, it’s about creating a safe and familiar space.

Offer water regularly

Use calming wraps or soft music to ease anxiety

Use stops for bathroom breaks

Stay calm yourself—your dog feeds off your energy

7. Prepare for arrival, too

As the train nears your destination, be ready to disembark calmly. Keep your dog leashed, double-check all your belongings, and avoid crowds when exiting. If your dog has travelled in the brake van, coordinate with staff to reunite smoothly.

