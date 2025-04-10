Planning on adopting a pet? Here's what you should know

Are you seeking companionship in the form of a four-legged canine companion? It is an unconditional joy to bring home a pet. Their goofy antics and wagging tails sure make our day. But at the same time, you have to understand this is an immense responsibility. A pet is a lifelong commitment and you need to be mindful before thinking of getting a pet. Pets have a strong bond with their pet parents.(Shutterstock)



In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Vet, Zigly shared a detailed guideline on how one should approach pet adoption.

He said, “India has one of the highest rates of pet abandonment globally, with 50% of pet owners admitting to relinquishing their pets at some point. According to the 2024 State Pet Homelessness Project report, released by Mars Pet Care, 70% of dogs and cats are homeless in India, which accounts for 19% of the world’s population of homeless animals. Many pet parents even abandon purebred dogs and cats due to social or economic challenges. Cultural preference for pedigree dogs over Indies (Indian street dogs) further exacerbates the already stressed and sometimes overcrowded animal shelters. Adopting a pet from an animal shelter or NGO in India is a fulfilling decision, but it requires careful consideration. ”

Along with this, Dr Saraswat also shared a checklist you should go through before adopting pet from NGOs or animal shelter.

Lifestyle and commitment

Your lifestyle should match your puppy's temperament.(Shutterstock)

Pets require daily care, attention, and long-term commitment. As busy professionals, one needs to evaluate if their lifestyle will be suitable for adopting a pet, as it is a lifetime responsibility and not just for their “puppy days”. Ensure all family members are on board with the adoption decision. Discuss responsibilities and assess compatibility with children or elderly members.

Space and environment

Housing limitations in urban areas are challenging for adopters to accommodate pets, particularly larger or more active breeds. Before adopting a pet, consider the size of your home and its suitability for the pet’s needs. Additionally, check your housing society’s rules and regulations regarding pets.

Financial preparedness

Bringing home a pet is as good as bringing home your newborn baby. Budget for food, grooming, toys, regular veterinary check-ups, and potential emergencies. Furthermore, be prepared for any upfront expenses during the adoption process, as it often covers vaccinations, spaying/neutering, and basic medical care.

Choosing the right pet

Huskies live in colder regions. (Shutterstock)

This is the choice that will ensure both you and your new pet pal are comfortable and happy. For instance, Indies are hardy, loyal, intelligent, and well-suited to local climates. However, their temperament can be challenging for a new pet parent. Purebred ones like Huskies have high maintenance and struggle with India’s weather. Puppies require more training and time, while older pets may be calmer but could have health issues. Match the pet's energy level to your lifestyle.

Health and medical care

Ensure the pet is fully vaccinated, dewormed, and free of fleas/ticks before adoption. Shelter animals often suffer from diseases and other infections due to a lack of care or veterinary treatment. Request medical records from the shelter and maintain vaccination records. Additionally, ensures quick accessibility to vet services, closer to your place.

Shelter interaction

Once you’ve chosen your preferred pet, before adoption and to improve your bond, visit the shelter multiple times to interact with your potential furry friend. Understand their temperament, behaviour, their interaction with humans, other animals, and any history of trauma.

Adjustment period

Pets may take time to adapt to their new environment. Be patient as they adjust to their new home, routines, and family members. Keep interacting and reassuring them, but be mindful of their space in the initial days.