Taking your pet on a summer trip? Vet shares 5 ways to reduce travel stress

Summer vacation means heading on for a trip with friend and family. But many may want their pets, who are both friends and family, to accompany them on the trips, whether it is for a quick weekend gateway or a longer vacation. As much as you want the journey to be fun and memorable, your pet may feel stressed because travel involves a change in routine, movement, noise and unfamiliar surroundings.



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For pets, even a short journey can feel very overwhelming, if they are not prepared in advance. New places, crowded stations, or airports, long hours in a cars and sudden changes in routine can make them anxious.

This is why pet parents need to plan ahead before travelling, especially during the summer season. There are a lot of factors which further add to the stress pets may face, from heat, dehydration to humidity and long travel hours.

Dr Deepak Saraswat, head veterinarian at Zigly told HT Lifestyle that travel can be stressful for pets if proper planning is not done in advance. “Summer season is usually associated with summer holidays. Going on a long-road trip or catching a train or flight to visit your relatives, people always look forward to summers. But for pet parents, sometimes planning a trip on any given day, can be stressful,” he said.

Here's a list of tips from the vet on how to acclimatise your pets before taking them on a trip this summer vacation: