Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

World Tourism Day 2025: Vet shares 5 simple tips for keeping pets comfy when they are your travel partner

ByAdrija Dey
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 06:31 pm IST

World Tourism Day 2025: If your furry friend is your travel companion, make sure you follow this vet-approved checklist for a stress-free experience. 

World Tourism Day 2025: September 27 is observed as World Tourism Day, a day which is designated to celebrate the many joys of travel. Travel's value is also measured by the company, such as pets, whose presence makes the journey more goofy and memorable. While people aspire for ZNMD (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) moments with friends, let's not forget that furry friends can also turn ordinary trips into something extraordinary.

Enjoy the company of your pet on trips. (PC: Freepik)
Enjoy the company of your pet on trips. (PC: Freepik)

ALSO READ: World Tourism Day today: Sleep tourism is the new trend; top 5 spots in north, south India to take a break from cities

But your planning needs to be solid if you are thinking of making your pet your travel partner. Dr Deepak Saraswat, head vet at Zigly, told HT Lifestyle in an interview that often long journeys can be stressful for pets, making them act out.

He added, “Long travels by road, train, or plane can be stressful for your pets. Foreign surroundings, long travel time, and new noises tend to make them restless or anxious. It is possible to ensure the experience is more relaxed and comfortable for pets with proper planning and some intelligent tricks up your sleeve.”

So the question is, how do you make your pet feel comfy on the trip? It is not rocket science, and your pet is not a stubborn critic whom you can't please. With a little bit of love, care and lots of pre-planning, your trip with your pet has the potential to be picture-perfect.

Here's a checklist, vet Dr Saraswat shared with us:

1. Establish a comfortable setting

  • Carry your pet’s favourite toy, blanket, or even a piece of clothing with you that has your scent on it.
  • Familiar smells and textures give a feeling of security and comfort, and this will help alleviate anxiety during the trip.

2. Exercise prior to travel

  • A fatigued pet is many times a relaxed pet. Give your dog a fast walk or get your cat to run around vigorously prior to beginning the trip.
  • This will release accumulated energy and make them more apt to relax while travelling.

3. Comfort through carriers and restraints

Your dog shouldn't lean outside the window.(Pexels)
Your dog shouldn't lean outside the window.(Pexels)

  • For safety and peace of mind, employ a secure pet carrier or seatbelt harness.
  • Filling the carrier with soft bedding and leaving it partially open can provide your pet with a den-like, snug area where they feel safe.

4. Have hydration and light snacks within reach

  • Bring an emergency water bottle and small amounts of your pet’s normal food or treats.
  • Providing water at intervals keeps them hydrated, and small, familiar portions of food can be a comfort and distraction.
  • Do not overfeed before travelling in order to avoid nausea.

5. Calming aids and soothing techniques

  • Some pets respond well to calming aids like vet-approved sprays, chews, or even natural remedies such as lavender essence (in pet-safe forms).
  • Gentle reassurance, soothing music, or white noise can also help create a more relaxed environment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / World Tourism Day 2025: Vet shares 5 simple tips for keeping pets comfy when they are your travel partner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On