World Tourism Day 2025: Vet shares 5 simple tips for keeping pets comfy when they are your travel partner

World Tourism Day 2025: September 27 is observed as World Tourism Day, a day which is designated to celebrate the many joys of travel. Travel's value is also measured by the company, such as pets, whose presence makes the journey more goofy and memorable. While people aspire for ZNMD (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) moments with friends, let's not forget that furry friends can also turn ordinary trips into something extraordinary. Enjoy the company of your pet on trips. (PC: Freepik)

ALSO READ: World Tourism Day today: Sleep tourism is the new trend; top 5 spots in north, south India to take a break from cities

But your planning needs to be solid if you are thinking of making your pet your travel partner. Dr Deepak Saraswat, head vet at Zigly, told HT Lifestyle in an interview that often long journeys can be stressful for pets, making them act out.

He added, “Long travels by road, train, or plane can be stressful for your pets. Foreign surroundings, long travel time, and new noises tend to make them restless or anxious. It is possible to ensure the experience is more relaxed and comfortable for pets with proper planning and some intelligent tricks up your sleeve.”

So the question is, how do you make your pet feel comfy on the trip? It is not rocket science, and your pet is not a stubborn critic whom you can't please. With a little bit of love, care and lots of pre-planning, your trip with your pet has the potential to be picture-perfect.

Here's a checklist, vet Dr Saraswat shared with us:

1. Establish a comfortable setting

Carry your pet’s favourite toy, blanket, or even a piece of clothing with you that has your scent on it.

Familiar smells and textures give a feeling of security and comfort, and this will help alleviate anxiety during the trip.

2. Exercise prior to travel

A fatigued pet is many times a relaxed pet. Give your dog a fast walk or get your cat to run around vigorously prior to beginning the trip.

This will release accumulated energy and make them more apt to relax while travelling.

3. Comfort through carriers and restraints

Your dog shouldn't lean outside the window.(Pexels)

For safety and peace of mind, employ a secure pet carrier or seatbelt harness.

Filling the carrier with soft bedding and leaving it partially open can provide your pet with a den-like, snug area where they feel safe.

4. Have hydration and light snacks within reach

Bring an emergency water bottle and small amounts of your pet’s normal food or treats.

Providing water at intervals keeps them hydrated, and small, familiar portions of food can be a comfort and distraction.

Do not overfeed before travelling in order to avoid nausea.

5. Calming aids and soothing techniques

Some pets respond well to calming aids like vet-approved sprays, chews, or even natural remedies such as lavender essence (in pet-safe forms).

Gentle reassurance, soothing music, or white noise can also help create a more relaxed environment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition