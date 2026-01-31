5 Low-Fat Healthy Desserts You Can Try At Home: Prepare These Delicacies Under 20 Minutes

Quick desserts do not have to be loaded with heavy ingredients or take all day to cook, low fat healthy desserts are proving that sweet treats can be fast and thoughtful. Tradition has it that many home desserts were made everyday using milk, fruits, and grains because they cook super quickly and need almost zero effort. These next 5 recipes do the same thing, make fast desserts that are still packed with flavour without taking up too much of your day. Hung Curd With Fruits Bowl (Freepik)

When you are making desserts in under 20 minutes you can keep things consistent. Especially if you are trying to lose weight. Quick cooking times mean you do not need a lot of ingredients and simple methods like mixing, steaming or just lightly cooking. Plus fruits have been a go to for quick sweets for ages because of their natural sweetness and fibre, and dairy products like curds and milk have always been a better choice for light desserts than heavy cream.

Low fat desserts are also super useful for weight loss because they help to control calorie intake. Oats, yoghurt, fruits and paneer provide protein or fibre that helps keep you fuller for longer and supports good digestion, and they release energy slowly so you don't get a massive sugar rush later on.

When you choose desserts that are quick to make you also avoid all packaged sweets. Making your own treats lets you have complete control over what goes in them and how much. So your desserts feel like a proper part of your meal rather than an afterthought. These recipes show you how easy it is to turn short prep time into a dessert that is smart, balanced and really tasty.

5 Delicious And Low-Fat Healthy Desserts To Make At Home Just Under 20 Minutes

Hung Curd With Fruits Bowl

Yoghurt has always been used in various desserts. It gives the sweet a creamy texture and fluffy look. Here curd completes the need for protein and fresh fruits add the needed sweetness with fiber intake. Making this dessert perfect for digestion.

Ingredients (1 serving)

½ cup hung curd

Seasonal fruits ½ cup

Honey according to taste

Crushed nuts for garnishing Instructions

Take hung curd in a bowl and whisk lightly. Add honey or dates paste and mix well. Fold in chopped fruits gently. Top with crushed nuts. Serve immediately or chilled. Jaggery And Ragi Pudding

Ragi is a great source of fiber, it has been a part of Indian dishes for a long time. Making ragi pudding for kids and adults is very beneficial for health. Here ragi flour is used to give this dessert a fluffy texture.

Ingredients (1 serving)

1 tbsp Ragi flour

1 ½ tbsp Grated jaggery

½ cup Water

A pinch of Cardamom powder Instructions

Mix ragi flour with water to remove lumps. Cook on low heat, stirring continuously. Add jaggery and cardamom powder. Cook until thick and glossy. Serve warm. Banana Oats Quick Kheer

Oats entered Indian kitchens more recently but quickly became popular for fast meals. Combined with banana, this kheer-style dessert uses natural sweetness and soluble fibre, helping manage hunger while staying low in fat and ready in minutes.

Ingredients (1 serving)

Rolled oats – 2 tablespoons

Milk (low-fat) – ¾ cup

Ripe banana, mashed – ½ medium

Cardamom powder – a pinch Instructions

Dry roast oats lightly. Add milk and cook until oats soften. Stir in mashed banana and cardamom. Cook for 2–3 minutes. Serve warm. Paneer And Apple Crumble Bowl

Fresh paneer has long been used in simple Indian sweets due to its protein content. Paired with apple, this dessert offers balance and texture. Cooking without ghee keeps it light, while apples add natural sweetness and fibre.

Ingredients (1 serving)

Grated paneer (low-fat) – ½ cup

Apple, grated – ½ cup

Cinnamon powder – a pinch

Honey – 1 teaspoon Instructions

Heat a non-stick pan on a low flame. Add grated apple and cook until soft. Add paneer and mix gently. Sprinkle cinnamon and honey. Serve warm. Coconut Milk And Chia Cup

Chia seeds were used by ancient Central American cultures for energy and endurance. This dessert uses diluted coconut milk and chia to create a quick-set pudding. It provides fibre and plant-based fats while keeping overall fat intake controlled.

Ingredients (1 serving)

Chia seeds – 1 tablespoon

Light coconut milk – ¾ cup

Honey – 1 teaspoon

Vanilla essence – 2 drops Instructions

Mix chia seeds and coconut milk well. Add honey and vanilla essence. Stir thoroughly to avoid clumps. Rest for 15–20 minutes. Stir once and serve chilled. FAQs

Are these desserts suitable for daily consumption? Yes, these low-fat desserts can be eaten regularly in moderate portions, especially when made with fresh ingredients and minimal sweeteners.

2. Can these desserts be given to children?

Yes, the recipes use simple ingredients like fruits, curd, oats, and paneer, making them suitable for kids when the sweetness is kept mild.

3. Can sugar be completely avoided in these recipes?

Yes, natural options like fruits, date paste, or a small amount of honey can be used instead of refined sugar.