Atta Jaggery Brownies for all the healthy dessert cravings. Recipe inside

We all love brownies – well, who wouldn’t. It curbs all our dessert cravings. With the monsoon setting foot in and the rainy evenings stopping us from going out with friends to curb our street food and dessert cravings, it is time that we learn to make our favourite desserts at home. However, desserts also carry the reputation of being too much of calorie intake. This leads to people being conscious of having desserts.

But what if we tell you that we have a super easy and fun recipe of making brownies at home? The trick is we have replaced sugar with jaggery and maida with atta. Hence, this brownie will not just be tasty but also loaded with goodness of both of these ingredients. Baker Shivesh Bhatia shared the recipe of making 2-minute Brownies at home and we can’t wait to try it already.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp salted butter

3/4 cup dark chocolate chips

1/4 cup jaggery powder

1/4 cup yogurt

1 tbsp water

1 tsp coffee powder

1/3 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp baking soda

Dark and milk chocolate chips to top

Method:

Add butter and chocolate chips in a bowl and melt it. Then add jaggery powder, yoghurt and mix it nicely. Top the same with coffee powder, whole wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda and bring it to a nice mixture with no lumps. Then add the mixture to a microwave safe dish and spread the mixture evenly. Add some chocolate chips on top and in regular mode, microwave the brownie batter for two minutes. Relish it with your family and friends.

Health benefits:

Atta comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in preventing weight gain and boosting digestion. It also helps in reducing chronic inflammation and lowering the risk of heart diseases. Loaded with nutrients and fiber, atta also helps in cleansing the system. Jaggery, on the other hand, helps in controlling blood pressure and preventing Anaemia. It also helps in detoxification of liver and prevention of respiratory diseases.