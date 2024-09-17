Menu Explore
Bhumi Pednekar shows how to make ukadiche modak through grandma's recipe. Watch

BySugandha Rawal
Sep 17, 2024 05:34 PM IST

Sharing the video of herself making the modaks, Bhumi Pednekar revealed that this recipe is a cherished family secret, passed down from her grandmother.

As Ganesh Chaturthi comes to a close, Bhumi Pednekar's love for modaks remains unwavering. And that seems to be the reason the actor took on the challenge to make Ukadiche Modak, and shared the whole process on her Instagram. Also read: Bhumi Pednekar admits fitting to beauty standards affected her: ‘I struggled with feeling confident’

Bhumi Pednekar shared the video on Instagram.

Sweet message

Sharing the video of herself making the modaks, Bhumi revealed that this recipe is a cherished family secret, passed down from her grandmother. Ukadiche Modak is a traditional steamed delicacy filled with coconut and wrapped in rice flour.

With a step-by-step guide, she admitted that making these modaks required hard work, but the end result is well worth the effort.

“I am not a cook, but today I took on the challenge and decided to make some Ukadiche Modak,” she wrote alongside the video.

The actor, known for starring in critically-acclaimed movies such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Do and Bhakshak, added, “I can eat Modak for breakfast, lunch & dinner.Bahut mehnat lagi but they tasted… #UkadicheModak #IAmNotACook… Batao is it giving a vibe?”

Recipe

Along with the video, she also shared the video of how to make Ukadiche Modak. Read on to know the whole process:

* Dough prep:

Simmer half cup of milk and half cup of water with half teaspoon of ghee and a pinch of salt. Let it simmer, Stir in one cup of rice flour to make a soft, shaggy dough. Knead it well and let it rest for 10 minutes.

* For the filling:

Grate one coconut, sauté in two teaspoon of ghee, then add 1.5 tsp poppy seeds, one cup of grated jaggery, and half teaspoon of cardamom powder. Mix until everything melts into sweet, fragrant bliss.

* Shape the modaks:

Grease your hands, take a portion of dough, fill generously, and seal them perfectly! Steam with haldi leaves and a few strands of kesar for 10-12 minutes. Finally, drizzle with ghee and enjoy them hot!

