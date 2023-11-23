Black Friday 2023: 3 delicious and unique black snack recipes you must try on this day

Black Friday is almost here and people are already busy making their shopping lists. The Friday following Thanksgiving has been called "Black Friday" in American culture. This usually signals the start of the holiday shopping season in the United States. When purchasing holiday gifts, customers swarm to both online and physical stores in the hopes of finding the finest offers and discounts on a broad variety of products. However, no matter what the occasion, good food is always the perfect way to celebrate. As Black Friday approaches, treat your taste buds to something special by trying these five black treats that will not only complement the shopping frenzy, but also enhance the flavour of your food. So put on your chef's hat and get ready for a black culinary adventure. (Also read: 5 nourishing winter recipes to beat the chill and treat your taste buds ) Black Friday 2023: 3 delicious and unique black snack recipes you must try(Pinterest)

3 Delectable Black Snack Recipes

Chef Hanumanta Deora, Head Chef at The Barn @ Food Square shared with HT Lifestyle easy and unique black snack recipes that you must try on this Black Friday.

1. Activated Charcoal lemonade

Freshly prepared, activated charcoal lemonade melds the detox benefits of activated charcoal with the invigorating citrusy notes of lemonade.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

- 4 cups cold water

- 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

- 1/4 cup maple syrup or honey

- 1/2 teaspoon activated charcoal powder

- Ice cubes

- Lemon slices and mint for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Mix ingredients: In a pitcher, combine cold water, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and maple syrup or honey. Stir until well mixed.

2. Add activated charcoal: Gradually whisk in activated charcoal powder, ensuring it's evenly distributed.

3. Chill: Refrigerate the lemonade for at least 1-2 hours to allow flavors to meld.

4. Serve over ice: Pour the activated charcoal lemonade over ice cubes in glasses.

2. Black Bean Stir Fry Vegetables

Black bean sauce is a savory and rich condiment commonly used in Asian cuisine. Made from fermented black soybeans, garlic, and other seasonings, it adds depth and umami flavor to stir-fries, noodles, and various dishes. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

- 2 cups mixed vegetables (broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, snap peas, etc.), chopped

- 1 can (15 oz) black beans, drained and rinsed

- 2 tablespoons black bean sauce

- 2 tablespoons soy sauce

- 1 tablespoon sesame oil

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 teaspoon ginger, grated

- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

- Cooked rice or noodles for serving

Instructions:

1. Prepare vegetables: Chop the mixed vegetables into bite-sized pieces.

2. Sauté aromatics: Heat vegetable oil in a wok or skillet. Add minced garlic and grated ginger, sauté for 1-2 minutes.

3. Stir fry vegetables: Add the mixed vegetables to the pan and stir fry for 3-4 minutes until they begin to soften but are still crisp.

4. Add black beans: Incorporate black beans into the vegetables, stirring to combine.

5. Sauce it up: Pour in black bean sauce, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Stir well to coat the vegetables and beans evenly.

6. Quick cook: Stir-fry for an additional 2-3 minutes until everything is heated through and well-coated with the sauce.

7. Serve: Serve the black bean stir-fry over cooked rice or noodles.

3. Squid ink pasta

Squid ink pasta, an exquisite delicacy, boasts a rich, briny flavor and a striking black hue, making it a visually captivating and gastronomically indulgent choice.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

- 2 cups OO flour

- 3 large eggs

- 2 tablespoons squid ink

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

1. Create well: On a clean surface or in a large bowl, make a well in the center of the flour.

2. Combine ingredients: Crack the eggs into the well, add squid ink, and sprinkle salt over the top.

3. Mix and knead: Using a fork, gradually incorporate the flour into the wet ingredients until a dough forms. Knead the dough for about 8-10 minutes until smooth.

4. Rest: Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and let it rest at room temperature for at least 30 minutes.

5. Roll out: Roll out the rested dough using a pasta machine or a rolling pin until you reach the desired thickness.

6. Cut pasta: Cut the rolled-out dough into your preferred pasta shape – spaghetti, fettuccine, or pappardelle.

7. Cook: Cook the squid ink pasta in salted boiling water for 2-4 minutes or until al dente.

8. Serve: Serve with your favorite seafood sauce or a simple olive oil and garlic dressing.