Can’t give up parathas? Pankaj Bhadouria shares a premix recipe with 15g protein for a healthier twist

Parathas are a staple food, especially in North India. But if you are on your weight loss journey, you can’t afford to savour it every day. If giving up on parathas seems difficult, here’s a quick paratha premix you need to give an instant upgrade to your meal. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria, in an Instagram post dated April 28, 2026, shared a paratha premix recipe that can be a game-changer for your breakfast options. Here’s a breakdown of the recipe.

A quick paratha premix recipe rich in protein.(Pexel)

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Pankaj wrote, “This is not your ordinary paratha; each of these crispy parathas has 15g of protein.”

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{{^usCountry}} She highlighted that this is a mix of different dals and sesame seeds, which gives you a balance of protein to help meet your daily needs. You can make the paratha atta as a premix once and store it for up to 3 months. “A 90g dough ball will give you 15g of protein,” added Bhadouria. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She highlighted that this is a mix of different dals and sesame seeds, which gives you a balance of protein to help meet your daily needs. You can make the paratha atta as a premix once and store it for up to 3 months. “A 90g dough ball will give you 15g of protein,” added Bhadouria. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} From moong dal to urad dal, sattu to sesame seeds, all these ingredients are rich in protein, which makes this premix one of the healthiest things to have in your kitchen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From moong dal to urad dal, sattu to sesame seeds, all these ingredients are rich in protein, which makes this premix one of the healthiest things to have in your kitchen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Preparation time: 5 mins Ingredients required {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preparation time: 5 mins Ingredients required {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here are the ingredients required to make premix: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the ingredients required to make premix: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 250g moong dal that we will lightly roast and grind {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 250g moong dal that we will lightly roast and grind {{/usCountry}}

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50g urad dal that we will lightly roast and grind

250 sattu

50g white sesame powder

500g atta

One tsp jeera powder

One tsp pepper powder

Two tsp kasuri methi

One tsp ajwain

Salt to taste

Paratha made from paratha premix (Unsplash)

Method for high-protein paratha premix

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Here’s a step-by-step process to make premix:

Step 1: Dry roast all the dals and the sesame seeds separately and grind them into a fine atta.

Step 2: Mix together all the ingredients and store for up to 3 months.

Step 3: Prepare the dough using the premix.

Step 4: Now make parathas of the dough and enjoy it with chutney.

Who is Pankaj Bhadouria?

Pankaj Bhadouria is a popular Indian Chef known for winning the title of Masterchef Indian season 1 in 2010. She has hosted several TV shows, which include Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka (StarPlus), Kifayati Kitchen (Zee Khana Khazana), 3 Course with Pankaj (Zee Khana Khazana), Rasoi se- Pankaj Bhadouria ke Saath(ETV), and Sales Ka Baazigar.

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She was the first MasterChef winner worldwide to have an official MasterChef Cookbook in her name. She has also written two more cookery books, Barbie- I am a Chef, and Chicken from my Kitchen. Pankaj also runs a culinary academy in Lucknow that offers professional courses and certificate courses for amateur chefs.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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