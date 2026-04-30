Can’t give up parathas? Pankaj Bhadouria shares a premix recipe with 15g protein for a healthier twist
Craving parathas but cannot afford a cheat meal mid-week? Here’s a healthy paratha recipe you can try at home.
Parathas are a staple food, especially in North India. But if you are on your weight loss journey, you can’t afford to savour it every day. If giving up on parathas seems difficult, here’s a quick paratha premix you need to give an instant upgrade to your meal. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria, in an Instagram post dated April 28, 2026, shared a paratha premix recipe that can be a game-changer for your breakfast options. Here’s a breakdown of the recipe.
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Pankaj wrote, “This is not your ordinary paratha; each of these crispy parathas has 15g of protein.”
She highlighted that this is a mix of different dals and sesame seeds, which gives you a balance of protein to help meet your daily needs. You can make the paratha atta as a premix once and store it for up to 3 months. “A 90g dough ball will give you 15g of protein,” added Bhadouria.{{/usCountry}}
She highlighted that this is a mix of different dals and sesame seeds, which gives you a balance of protein to help meet your daily needs. You can make the paratha atta as a premix once and store it for up to 3 months. “A 90g dough ball will give you 15g of protein,” added Bhadouria.{{/usCountry}}
From moong dal to urad dal, sattu to sesame seeds, all these ingredients are rich in protein, which makes this premix one of the healthiest things to have in your kitchen.{{/usCountry}}
From moong dal to urad dal, sattu to sesame seeds, all these ingredients are rich in protein, which makes this premix one of the healthiest things to have in your kitchen.{{/usCountry}}
Preparation time: 5 mins
Ingredients required{{/usCountry}}
Preparation time: 5 mins
Ingredients required{{/usCountry}}
Here are the ingredients required to make premix:{{/usCountry}}
Here are the ingredients required to make premix:{{/usCountry}}
250g moong dal that we will lightly roast and grind{{/usCountry}}
250g moong dal that we will lightly roast and grind{{/usCountry}}
50g urad dal that we will lightly roast and grind
250 sattu
50g white sesame powder
500g atta
One tsp jeera powder
One tsp pepper powder
Two tsp kasuri methi
One tsp ajwain
Salt to taste
Method for high-protein paratha premix
Here’s a step-by-step process to make premix:
Step 1: Dry roast all the dals and the sesame seeds separately and grind them into a fine atta.
Step 2: Mix together all the ingredients and store for up to 3 months.
Step 3: Prepare the dough using the premix.
Step 4: Now make parathas of the dough and enjoy it with chutney.
Who is Pankaj Bhadouria?
Pankaj Bhadouria is a popular Indian Chef known for winning the title of Masterchef Indian season 1 in 2010. She has hosted several TV shows, which include Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka (StarPlus), Kifayati Kitchen (Zee Khana Khazana), 3 Course with Pankaj (Zee Khana Khazana), Rasoi se- Pankaj Bhadouria ke Saath(ETV), and Sales Ka Baazigar.
She was the first MasterChef winner worldwide to have an official MasterChef Cookbook in her name. She has also written two more cookery books, Barbie- I am a Chef, and Chicken from my Kitchen. Pankaj also runs a culinary academy in Lucknow that offers professional courses and certificate courses for amateur chefs.
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