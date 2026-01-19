Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals 'secret' green veggie for hair growth: Add it to theplas, parathas

In an era of 10-step haircare routines and expensive chemical treatments, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar encouraged people to go back to the basics. Known for her long-standing association with actor Kareena Kapoor, Rujuta took to Instagram on January 19 to highlight a humble, often-ignored kitchen staple that could be the key to fixing hair thinning and premature greying. Also read | Rujuta Diwekar shares DIY steps ‘for perfect hair, scalp champi at home’ Rujuta Diwekar says eating humble shepu (dill leaves) can help fix hair issues. (Instagram/ Rujuta Diwekar and Tarladalal.com)

The power of shepu Rujuta Diwekar's secret? Shepu (Dill leaves). While social media is often flooded with 'superfoods' like kale and matcha, she pointed out that the real hair-saver was likely growing in a local field near you. In her post, she shared that shepu was a nutritional powerhouse that has been a part of traditional Indian diets — especially post-natal care — for centuries.

“Eat shepu. It's the green vegetable that reels (Instagram Reels) don't show you. Shepu has been a traditional post-natal food in India... everything you need is not found on reels, most of it is growing in the fields. Disconnect from tech overload and connect with farms,” she shared, urging her followers to look past digital trends and toward local produce.

According to Rujuta, shepu offers a wide range of benefits – it is rich in flavonoids, vitamins, and minerals that prevent hair fall and damage. According to her, it is also known to reduce stress and improve sleep quality (both of which are major triggers for hair loss), and help in fighting fatigue and boosting overall vitality.

She said, “It's known to improve sleep, reduce stress, boost energy, and prevent hair fall and damage. Shepu, like the greens in this season that grow in your region, has flavonoids, vitamins, and minerals that improve hair and overall health.”