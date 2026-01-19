Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals 'secret' green veggie for hair growth: Add it to theplas, parathas
Forget expensive serums, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says eating this often ignored green vegetable can help 'fix hair thinning and greying'.
In an era of 10-step haircare routines and expensive chemical treatments, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar encouraged people to go back to the basics. Known for her long-standing association with actor Kareena Kapoor, Rujuta took to Instagram on January 19 to highlight a humble, often-ignored kitchen staple that could be the key to fixing hair thinning and premature greying. Also read | Rujuta Diwekar shares DIY steps ‘for perfect hair, scalp champi at home’
The power of shepu
Rujuta Diwekar's secret? Shepu (Dill leaves). While social media is often flooded with 'superfoods' like kale and matcha, she pointed out that the real hair-saver was likely growing in a local field near you. In her post, she shared that shepu was a nutritional powerhouse that has been a part of traditional Indian diets — especially post-natal care — for centuries.
“Eat shepu. It's the green vegetable that reels (Instagram Reels) don't show you. Shepu has been a traditional post-natal food in India... everything you need is not found on reels, most of it is growing in the fields. Disconnect from tech overload and connect with farms,” she shared, urging her followers to look past digital trends and toward local produce.
According to Rujuta, shepu offers a wide range of benefits – it is rich in flavonoids, vitamins, and minerals that prevent hair fall and damage. According to her, it is also known to reduce stress and improve sleep quality (both of which are major triggers for hair loss), and help in fighting fatigue and boosting overall vitality.
She said, “It's known to improve sleep, reduce stress, boost energy, and prevent hair fall and damage. Shepu, like the greens in this season that grow in your region, has flavonoids, vitamins, and minerals that improve hair and overall health.”
How to eat your way to better hair
It isn’t just about what you eat, but how you eat it. To maximise the absorption of shepu's nutrients for hair health, Rujuta suggested specific food pairings. She recommended pairing shepu with foods rich in vitamin C and vitamin B12.
Speaking about her personal 'game-changer' meal for good hair days, she wrote in her caption: “My go-to is shepu paratha with amla achaar (pickle) and dahi (curd) - game changer for good hair days! Spilling my secrets today…do you like it?”
If you aren't a fan of the strong, distinct aroma of dill, Rujuta shared that it was surprisingly versatile, and could be integrated into theplas, parathas, bhajis, or even used as a flavour enhancer in everyday dals and curries. By shifting the focus from 'wrong places' (like expensive bottled products) to traditional regional greens, Rujuta maintained that 'good hair is within reach for everyone': “Good hair is within reach for everyone, but we are just guilty of looking for it in the wrong places.”
She added in the caption, “Let’s talk about shepu - did you know it can be turned into so many dishes? From theplas to parathas, bhajis, and even a sprinkle of flavour in your dals and curries. And for maximum hair benefits, pair it with vitamin C and B12-rich foods.”
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
