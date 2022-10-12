Celebrating culinary diversity of India

New Delhi

Food and festivals go hand in hand. After two years of Covid-induced lull, we are finally back to embracing the glory of festivities. To make the celebrations this year even more memorable, HT City brings to you a special video series titled Festive Gems of India. It’s an attempt to take you on an exciting journey to explore India’s vibrant regional cuisines.

From Himachali dham to Tamil Nadu’s payasam, and from Assamese pitha to Rajasthani dal baati churma, the diverse spread is irresistible. The 30-part series will also delve deeper into cuisines such as Bohri, Haryanvi, Rampuri, Baghelkhandi, and will be available on HT City’s official food handle, HT City Foodies.

“Food is our identity, it has always been, and it’s even more relevant in recent times. When we talk about different cuisines at one platform, it brings us closer and helps explore all sides of it,” says chef Sadaf Hussain.

Modak is a sweet from Maharashtra. (Hindustan Times)

Traditions connect people and food is an essential part of that tradition. “I remember when I was living in Kharagpur (West Bengal), our neighbours were from a different state, and during festivals we would exchange food and relish them. I believe it is very important for this generation to continue cooking these festive recipes, else they will perish. We need more such initiatives to learn about Indian cuisine. There is a sense of pride in knowing about these diverse platters,” says chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Did you know that Himachali cuisine has strong Punjabi and Tibetan influences? Or that Parsi delicacies are influenced by five different cuisines — Maharashtrian, Goan, Gujarati, Irani and British cuisine? And that Gujarati food is not even close to what is shown in the movies? It’s not always sweet. It’s in fact considered one of the most balanced meals as it is packed with vitamins and minerals. Our video series brings you engaging trivia related to many such cuisines.

Ghari is a Gujarati sweet dish (Shutterstock)

The videos also include invaluable insights by renowned chefs. Chef Sanjay Raina, who hails from Kashmir says, “One of the most important components of our culture is hospitality. The extensive labour that goes into the making of meat dishes and vegetables is unparalleled. Kashmiri food is not just a celebratory cuisine, but a celebration in itself.”

Sharing what makes Gujarati food interesting, chef Meghna Kamdar says, “There’s just so much variety in it. For example, muthiyas can be made from lauki, rice, palak, methi, jowar, and oats. Dhokla too comes in varieties like moong, besan and palak. Most Gujarati snacks are steamed, which makes it a much healthier alternative.”

Stay tuned for more such trivia, food contests, and culinary spreads!