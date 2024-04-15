Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7 bhog: Check out easy to make jaggery prasad recipes for Maa Kalratri

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Day 7 or Saptami of Chaitra Navratri falls on April 15 this year. The nine-day-long festival is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine divine incarnations. On Day 7, devotees of Adi Shakti worship Maa Kalratri. The Goddess is the fiercest form of Maa Durga. To worship Maa Kalratri on Day 7, devotees should offer her jaggery or prasad made from jaggery. So, we decided to round up two delicious recipes for you to try and make Maa Kalratri's prasad at home. Check out the recipes below and try your hand at making them. Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7 bhog: Maa Kalratri is offered prasad made from jaggery.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Prasad to offer to Maa Kalratri

Jaggery Kheer

Ingredients:

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Sama rice - 1 cup

Ghee - 1 tbsp

Milk – 2 liters

Jaggery – 125 grams

Cardamom – 4

Chironji and Saffron

Cashews, almonds, pistachios – 1 cup

Method:

To make jaggery kheer for Maa Kalratri's prasad, wash the Sama rice and cook them lightly. Keep the cooked rice aside for later use. Now, take a pan and add ghee. When the ghee melts and the pan is warm enough, add cardamom and cook on low heat. Add half a cup of water and milk to the pan and let the milk boil properly. Then, add the cooked Sama rice to the milk. Cook it for some time by stirring continuously to avoid the rice sticking to the bottom of the pan. Finally, add cashews, almonds, Chironji, and grated jaggery to the milk and stir continuously. After adding jaggery, cook the kheer for two to three minutes. Decorate it with chopped nuts and offer the prasad to Maa Kalratri.

Kuttu Atta Halwa

Ingredients:

Buckwheat Flour/Kuttu ka Atta 1/2 Cup (1 Cup = 250ml)

Amaranth Flour/Rajgiri ka Atta 1.5 tbsp

Brown sugar 1/2 cup

Ghee 4 Tablespoon

Water 1.5 Cups

Chopped or Sliced Almonds 2 Tablespoon

Method:

Boil water in a pan and keep it aside. In another pan, heat ghee and start adding the buckwheat and amaranth flour to it. Roast the flour in ghee till the mixture becomes golden brown. Then, add the boiling water and keep stirring continuously to avoid any lumps. When the water is fully absorbed, add gud and stir continuously. Keep stirring the halwa till it becomes thick and starts rolling without sticking to the sides of the pan. Once cooked, garnish the halwa with chopped nuts and offer the prasad to Maa Kalratri.