Chicken Tikka Pie: The Cosy Indo British Shepherd Pie Dinner You Need This Winter

A refresh of winter dinner routines while still enjoying familiar flavours, and chicken tikka pie fits naturally into this seasonal shift. This Indo-British dish combines spiced chicken tikka with a baked pie format, making it suitable for winter evenings that call for structured, oven-cooked meals shared with family. Chicken Tikka Pie Recipe

Chicken tikka traces its roots to the Indian subcontinent, where marinated chicken was traditionally cooked in clay ovens. Shepherd’s pie, on the other hand, originated in the United Kingdom during the late 18th century as a practical baked dish layered with meat and potatoes. Chicken tikka pie brings these two food histories together, reflecting how global cuisines have evolved through cultural exchange.

Chicken remains a widely used protein because it provides essential amino acids that support muscle strength and daily energy needs. Using baking instead of frying helps control oil use while allowing spices to develop slowly. Yoghurt-based marinades used in chicken tikka also contribute calcium and aid easier digestion, making the dish balanced without relying on heavy sauces.

This pie works especially well at the start of the year because it can be prepared ahead, portioned easily, and served as a complete meal. Chicken tikka pie represents a modern winter dinner that respects tradition while adapting to present-day eating habits. It suits winter tables that value thoughtful cooking, familiar spices, and dishes designed for sharing and planning rather than excess.

Make This Winter Even More Cosier With Chicken Tikka Pie

Winter dinners often focus on meals that feel planned, filling, and suitable for sharing. Chicken tikka pie brings together Indian-spiced chicken and the British shepherd’s pie format. Baked and layered, this dish fits winter evenings where balanced portions, protein-rich meals, and familiar flavours matter most.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

For Chicken Tikka Filling

Boneless chicken (cut into small pieces) – 500 g

Thick curd – ½ cup

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tablespoon

Red chilli powder – ½ teaspoon

Garam masala – 1 teaspoon

Cumin powder – ½ teaspoon

Salt – 1 teaspoon

Oil – 1 tablespoon

For Mashed Potato Layer

Potatoes (boiled, peeled) – 3 large (about 450 g)

Butter – 2 tablespoons

Milk – ¼ cup

Salt – ½ teaspoon

Black pepper – ¼ teaspoon

For Baking

Onion (finely chopped) – 1 medium

Oil – 1 tablespoon

Grated cheese – ¼ cup (optional)

Instructions

Mix curd, ginger-garlic paste, spices, salt, and oil. Add chicken pieces and marinate for 30 minutes. Heat oil in a pan and sauté onions until soft. Add marinated chicken and cook until tender and thick. Mash boiled potatoes with butter, milk, salt, and pepper. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Spread cooked chicken tikka evenly in a baking dish. Layer mashed potatoes over the chicken. Sprinkle cheese on top if using. Bake for 25–30 minutes until the top is set and lightly firm. Rest for 5 minutes before serving.

FAQs

Can chicken tikka pie be prepared in advance for winter dinners?

Yes, chicken tikka pie can be assembled earlier and baked fresh before serving.

2. Is chicken tikka pie suitable for kids?

Yes, reduce spice levels to keep the flavour mild and kid-friendly.

3. Can this dish be made without cheese on top?

Yes, the pie sets well with mashed potatoes alone, without adding cheese.