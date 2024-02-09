 Chinese New Year 2024: Popular drink choices to ring in the Year of the Dragon - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Recipes / Chinese New Year 2024: Popular drink choices to ring in the Year of the Dragon

Chinese New Year 2024: Popular drink choices to ring in the Year of the Dragon

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 09, 2024 06:13 PM IST

Keep reading to learn more about some popular drink choices to celebrate the Chinese New Year

The second full moon after the winter solstice marks the onset of the Chinese New Year, which is a major festival in several Asian communities. Millions of people come together every year to celebrate the beginning of a new year according to the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. The first day of the Lunar New Year in 2024 is on Saturday, February 10. Here are some popular drink choices to ring in the Year of the Dragon:

Representational Image(Pixabay)
Representational Image(Pixabay)

Orange Blossom

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now
Orange Blossom Cocktail(Instagram)
Orange Blossom Cocktail(Instagram)

A prohibition-era cocktail, Orange Blossom is a flavourful drink option for Chinese New Year. Its citrusy flavour brings in an extra kick to the palate. What's more? Its beautiful orange colour adds to the festivities. The ingredients required to make this cocktail are gin, sweet vermouth, freshly squeezed orange juice, and iced lemonade vodka.

Asian Pear

Made from high-proof Chinese liquor, Baijiu, Asian Pear is a cocktail that is perfect for Chinese New Year celebrations. Liquor.com describes Asian Pear as “a sour with additional components.” It has a “fruity and tart” flavour, making it a solid choice for anyone new to baijiu, “a flavorful spirit.” The ingredients required to make Asian Pear are HKB Baijiu, maraschino liqueur, pear liqueur, white pear juice, lime juice, agave syrup, Lumos Spice Elixir, and sage leaf for garnish.

Cherry Moon Cocktail

Since Chinese New Year is based around the lunar calendar, it doesn't get any better than this moon-inspired cocktail to sip as the festivities begin. With a beautiful touch of pink paired with cherry vodka, this drink adds to the fun around the festival. The ingredients required to make Cherry Moon Cocktail are lemon-lime soda, grenadine, and cherry vodka.

Green Apple Delight

A special recipe shared by Tipsy Bartender on Instagram, Green Apple Delight is the perfect combination of sweet and tangy. If you are a lover of creative recipes, this cocktail is sure to entice you. The primary liquor used to make this drink is orange vodka for a hint of sour. Meanwhile, to add a sweeter note to the drink, Jolly Ranchers and flavoured popsicles are required.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On