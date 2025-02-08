Chocolate Day 2025: 5 delicious and easy homemade chocolate recipes to melt your partner’s heart

Chocolate Day is celebrated on February 9, marking the third day of Valentine's Week, which begins on February 7 and culminates on February 14 with Valentine's Day. On this special day, chocolates are exchanged as a sweet token of love, affection, and gratitude among friends, family, and loved ones. Indulge in decadent chocolate recipes for Chocolate Day celebrations. (Freepik)

It's also the perfect excuse to forget your diet and indulge in some decadent, chocolicious treats. Not sure what to make? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's our special guide to delicious and easy-to-make chocolate recipes that are sure to melt hearts. So, grab your apron, put on your chef's hat, and let's get cooking. (Also read: Valentine's Week Calendar 2025: Rose Day to Kiss Day, find all about the 7 days of love before Valentine's Day )

1. Chocolate Walnut Fudge

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

A rich, velvety chocolate fudge loaded with crunchy walnuts. (Freepik)

Ingredients:

15-20 walnuts

4 tbsps butter

¾ cup chopped dark chocolate

1 cup condensed milk

¾ cup grated mawa/khoya

Method:

1. Chop walnuts.

2. Heat a nonstick pan. Add butter and dark chocolate and cook on low heat till chocolate melts.

3. Add condensed milk and cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

4. Add khoya, half of the chopped walnuts and mix well. Cook for 5-6 minutes.

5. Transfer the mixture to a lined glass tin, sprinkle remaining walnuts and set aside for 2-3 hours.

6. Cut into squares and serve.

2. Chocolate Mousse

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

A rich and creamy chocolate mousse that melts in your mouth. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1½ cups dark chocolate

½ cup cream

1⅓ cups whipping cream

4 tbsp fine-grain sugar

Few drops of vanilla extract

Grated chocolate for garnish

Method:

1. Melt chocolate and 100ml cream in a double boiler and remove when it dissolves completely.

2. Mix whipping cream, sugar and vanilla extract and thick it till it froths. Now fold in the melted chocolate and pour it into cups.

3. Garnish with some grated chocolate. Refrigerate and once chilled serve.

3. Chocolate Brownie

(Recipe by Tarla Dalal)

A fudgy, decadent chocolate brownie with a perfect crackly top. (Pexels)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup plain flour (maida)

4 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp sour curds (khatta dahi)

1/4 tsp soda bi-carb

1/4 cup melted butter

5 tbsp powdered sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla essence

1/4 cup roughly chopped walnuts (akhrot)

1 tbsp butter for greasing

Method:

1. Sift together the flour and cocoa powder using a sieve. Keep aside.

2. Combine the curds and soda-bi-carb in a bowl, mix well and keep aside.

3. Combine the melted butter, powdered sugar, vanilla essence and ½ cup of hot water in another bowl and whisk well.

4. Add the curds-soda mixture and mix well.

5. Add the flour mixture and walnuts and mix gently to make a smooth batter of dropping consistency.

6. Grease a 150 mm. (6") diameter shallow microwave safe dish using butter. Line it with a piece of greaseproof paper at the bottom of the dish and again grease it using a little butter.

7. Pour the batter into the greased and lined microwave safe dish, spread it evenly using a spoon and microwave on high for 4 minutes.

8. Cool slightly and unmould by turning upside down on a plate. Remove and discard the grease proof paper and serve hot.

4. Choco Lava Cake

(Recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra)

A rich and gooey choco lava cake with a molten chocolate center. (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 bowl chocolate

1 bowl butter

3nos eggs

1tbsp sugar

1tbsp refined flour

Method:

1. Boil water in a pot. Then put 1 bowl of chocolate and 1 bowl of butter in glass bowl which is kept on the pot with boiling water and melt it with butter.

2. Whisk 3 nos. eggs in this, add 1 tbsp. Sugar and whisk again. Now add 1 tbsp refined white flour and whisk it again.

3. Coat the small oven-proof bowls with butter and then dust it off with dry refined flour to line it with dry refined flour.

4. Pour this mixture into these small bowls. Just fill the cups till 3/4th of the bowl as it rises.

5. Now keep these in a pre-heated oven in 180 degrees for 10 minutes. After baking for 10 minutes burst it and serve fresh.

5. Overloaded Chocolate Cookies

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Thick, chewy, and packed with gooey chocolate in every bite. (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

¾ cup dark chocolate chips

1¼ cups refined flour

½ cup butter

¾ cup castor sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

¼ cup cocoa powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

A pinch salt

¼ cup walnuts

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180ºC. Line a baking tray with a parchment paper.

2. Cream butter and castor sugar in a bowl till soft and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla essence and whisk well.

3. Sieve together flour and cocoa powder in the butter-sugar mixture. Add baking soda and salt and fold well.

4. Roughly chop walnuts and add to the prepared mixture. Add chocolate chips and mix well to make a dough.

5. Divide the dough into equal portions, shape them into cookies and place on a lined baking tray.

6. Place the baking tray in a preheated oven and bake for 10-12 minutes. Remove from heat and cool. Serve.