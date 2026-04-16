Craving a bowl of comfort food? Try this high-protein, anti-inflammatory bone broth soup for digestion and gut health

Not every day calls for indulgent, rich meals – some days, your body simply craves something warm, comforting, and easy on the gut. A nourishing bowl of soup can do just that: soothe digestion, feel light yet satisfying, and still deliver on essential nutrients. When comfort food meets gut-friendly ingredients and high-protein goodness, it becomes more than just a meal – it’s a reset. And if you’re looking for a simple, wholesome recipe that ticks all these boxes, this one might be just what you need.

Try out this comforting bone broth soup recipe!(Unsplash)

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Ava Axelrood, an online fitness coach specialising in nutrition, gut, and hormone health, has shared a recipe for a high-protein, anti-inflammatory soup designed to support digestion and promote a gut reset. In an Instagram video shared on April 11, the fitness coach explains, “My go-to detox meal that helps with gut reset and digestion. I love prepping this for after travel, especially when my digestion needs support. Nutrient-dense, easy to digest, and strengthens your gut lining to have you glowing from the inside out.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the recipe below! Ingredients 4 zucchinis

3 large carrots

Fresh ginger, grated

A splash of lemon juice

Turmeric

Black pepper

1 pound ground turkey

700 ml bone broth

Jasmine rice Method Thinly slice the zucchini into rounds and cut the carrots into fine slices. Grate the ginger. Add the sliced vegetables and ginger to a large pot. Squeeze in lemon juice and season with turmeric and black pepper. Place the pot on medium heat and cook for a few minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften. In a separate pan, cook the ground turkey over medium heat, breaking it up, until browned and cooked through. Pour the bone broth into the pot with the vegetables and stir to combine. Add the cooked turkey and jasmine rice, mixing everything well. Bring to a gentle simmer, then reduce the heat to low to medium. Let it cook for about an hour, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and the flavours have come together. Health benefits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the recipe below! Ingredients 4 zucchinis

3 large carrots

Fresh ginger, grated

A splash of lemon juice

Turmeric

Black pepper

1 pound ground turkey

700 ml bone broth

Jasmine rice Method Thinly slice the zucchini into rounds and cut the carrots into fine slices. Grate the ginger. Add the sliced vegetables and ginger to a large pot. Squeeze in lemon juice and season with turmeric and black pepper. Place the pot on medium heat and cook for a few minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften. In a separate pan, cook the ground turkey over medium heat, breaking it up, until browned and cooked through. Pour the bone broth into the pot with the vegetables and stir to combine. Add the cooked turkey and jasmine rice, mixing everything well. Bring to a gentle simmer, then reduce the heat to low to medium. Let it cook for about an hour, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and the flavours have come together. Health benefits {{/usCountry}}

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Ava recommends choosing a good-quality bone broth available at your local market. One simple way to identify a high-quality option, she notes, is its texture – it should appear slightly gelatinous when set. Naturally rich in collagen and amino acids, bone broth can help support gut health and aid digestion.

The recipe also includes ground turkey, a lean source of high-quality protein that supports muscle health and keeps you feeling full. Meanwhile, according to Healthline, carrots and zucchini add a boost of fibre, which plays a key role in digestion – helping to relieve constipation, support gut function, and promote a healthy microbiome.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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