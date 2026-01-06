Desi Chicken Salad: A Spicy High-Protein Lunch Recipe Ready In Just 15 Minutes For A Diet

Winter lunches often need to balance warmth, nutrition, and speed, especially on busy days. Desi chicken salad fits this requirement by combining cooked chicken with familiar Indian spices and simple vegetables. It works well as a midday meal, filling without becoming heavy, making it suitable for diet-focused routines during the colder months. Desi Chicken Salad High Protein Lunch(freepik)

Chicken has been a valued protein source across Indian households for centuries, especially in regional preparations that rely on spices rather than rich sauces. While salads are often seen as a modern addition, the idea of mixing spiced meats with raw vegetables has long existed in Indian kitchens, in kachumber-style pairings and light tandoori sides. Desi chicken salad builds on this idea in a more structured, meal-ready form.

According to research, chicken provides complete protein that supports muscle maintenance and steady energy levels, which are essential during winter when physical activity may be reduced. Using boiled or lightly sautéed chicken helps control fat intake. Indian spices such as cumin, pepper, and chilli also support digestion, which tends to slow down in cold weather.

Vegetables added to desi chicken salad contribute fibre and micronutrients while keeping preparation quick. This salad is perfect for winter meals because it does not have cold ingredients and can be enjoyed slightly warm. It can be made in just 15 minutes and combines Indian flavours with simple, healthy cooking that is easy to follow and maintain daily.

Make A Delicious And Protein Packed Desi Chicken Salad For Lunch

Ingredients (Serves 1–2)

Boneless chicken breast – 250 g

Onion (thinly sliced) – ½ medium

Tomato (deseeded, chopped) – 1 small

Cucumber (chopped) – ½ cup

Green chilli (finely chopped) – 1 small (optional)

Lemon juice – 1 tablespoon

Roasted cumin powder – ½ teaspoon

Black pepper powder – ½ teaspoon

Red chilli powder – ¼ teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Mustard oil or olive oil – 1 teaspoon

Fresh coriander (chopped) – 1 tablespoon

Instructions

Boil chicken breast in salted water for 10–12 minutes until fully cooked. Drain, cool slightly, and shred the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Add onion, tomato, cucumber, and green chilli to a mixing bowl. Add shredded chicken to the vegetables. Sprinkle cumin powder, black pepper, red chilli powder, and salt. Add lemon juice and oil. Toss everything well until evenly mixed. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve slightly warm or at room temperature.

FAQs

Is desi chicken salad suitable for winter diets?

Yes, it provides warmth from spices, high protein, and easy digestion during colder months.

2. Can desi chicken salad be prepared in advance?

Yes, it can be prepared a few hours in advance and refrigerated until serving.

3. Which chicken cut works best for this salad?

Boneless chicken breast is best because of its lean protein and quick cooking time.