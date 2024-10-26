Diwali 2024: Impress your friends and guests with these delicious dishes

Diwali 2024: The joyous Diwali festive season is here. The festival of light brings together friends and family, be it for family gatherings or cool Diwali parties with friends. The cherished, special occasion also means diving into gastronomic indulgence. Delectable dishes ranging from savory delights tantalizing the taste buds with desi flavors to calming dessert dishes; here are some dishes to prepare for Diwali. Diwali 2024: Prepare unique dishes for Diwali parties and leave your friends and family in awe. (Pexels)

Bajre ka Chiwda

Recipe by Chef Varun Inamdar, Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millets Cookbook www.vikhrolicucina.com

Braj Ka Chidwa is a delicious snack.

Ingredients:

•⁠1 cup roasted & puffed bajra millets

•⁠ 3 tbsp soyabean oil

•⁠ ¼ cup roasted gram dal

•⁠¼ cup roasted peanuts

•⁠ 2 nos. green chillies

•⁠ 1/8 cup packed curry leaves

•⁠ ½ tbsp asafoetida powder

•⁠ ¼ tbsp turmeric powder

•⁠ 1 tbsp powdered sugar

•⁠ 1 tbsp salt

Method:

1. Heat a deep pan.

2. Roast the puffed bajra millets once again, even if they are roasted. Set aside.

3. In the same pan, heat soyabean oil and add green chillies and curry leaves.

4. Next, add roasted gram dal, roasted peanuts, and asafoetida powder.

5. Turn the flame off and stir in the roasted bajra puffs along with sugar and salt.

6. Stir well and cool down completely before packing in an airtight container.

Gud ka Rasgulla

Recipe by Chef Varun Inamdar, Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millets Cookbook

Gud Ka Rasgulla is an interesting spin to the traditional rasgulla recipe.

Ingredients:

•⁠ 1½ litre Godrej Jersey milk

•⁠ 2 tbsp lemon juice

•⁠ 1 tbsp jowar flour

•⁠ For the syrup

•⁠ 3 cups water

•⁠ 3 cups grated jaggery

Method:

For Filling

1. In a deep saucepan, pour Godrej Jersey milk and bring it to a boil.

2. Pour the lemon juice into the milk and stir.

3. Allow the milk to cool and strain through cheesecloth.

4. Rinse the cheese under running water.

5. Tie the ends of the cheesecloth and squeeze all the excess water.

6. Take the cheese out of the cloth on a plate and knead. Add the jowar flour and knead till it becomes a soft cheesy dough.

7. Once the dough is ready, make tiny, smooth dumplings from the dough.

8. In another pan, make the jaggery syrup by mixing water with jaggery and bring it to a boil.

9. Once the jaggery has melted, drop the cheese balls into it. Cover the pan with a tight lid and let it cook for about 15 minutes.

10. Meanwhile, check the consistency of the syrup. If it gets too thick, add some water and continue cooking the rasgullas. Once they are almost double in size, they’re ready.

11. Switch off the heat, and leave the rasgulla in the syrup.

12. Once it has cooled, serve with the syrup.

Dabeli Bruschetta

Recipe by Tanya Quadros, Founder - Banquet 18, Bangalore

Dabeli Bruschetta is a fusion dish.

Ingredients:

For the Dabeli Masala

•⁠ ⁠1 tablespoon coriander seeds

•⁠ ⁠1 tablespoon cumin seeds

•⁠ ⁠1 tablespoon fennel seeds

•⁠ ⁠1/2 teaspoon cinnamon stick

•⁠ ⁠2-3 cloves

•⁠ ⁠1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

•⁠ ⁠1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

•⁠ ⁠1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

•⁠ ⁠1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

•⁠ ⁠1/2 teaspoon amchur powder

•⁠ ⁠Salt, to taste

For the Dabeli filling:

•⁠ ⁠1 cup boiled and mashed potatoes

•⁠ ⁠1/2 cup sev (fried gram flour noodles)

•⁠ ⁠1/4 cup chopped onions

•⁠ ⁠1/4 cup chopped cilantro

•⁠ ⁠1/4 cup tamarind chutney

•⁠ ⁠2 tablespoons lemon juice

•⁠ ⁠1 tablespoon oil

•⁠ peanuts

•⁠⁠pomegranate

Method:

1.Mix the mashed potato with tamarind chutney and lemon juice and 2 tsp of Dabeli masala and keep aside.

2. Slice a garlic baguette, butter toast it on one side crisp it, and keep aside.

3. Apply 2 tsp of the potato mixture prepared prior.

4. Sprinkle chopped Coriander, onion, sev, pomegranate seeds and peanuts on top.

Celestial Indigo

Recipe by Yuvraj Jain, Managing Director, J Oberoi, Jaipur

Celestial Indigo is a chocolatey dessert.

Ingredients:

•⁠Almost paste - 100 gm

•⁠Blueberry filling - 150 gm

•⁠White Chocolate - 100gm

•⁠Gold Dust - For Garnishing

Method:

1. Prepare the Almond Paste: Begin by blanching the almonds and grind them into a smooth paste. Let the paste cool to room temperature, making it easier to handle.

2. Form the Almond Sheets: Once cooled, roll out the almond paste into thin sheets, ensuring they are of uniform thickness and suitable for molding.

3. Molding & Filling: Roll the almond sheets specifically based on the size of the molds.

4. Place a small portion of blueberry filling in the center of each sheet. Gently wrap the almond paste around the filling to encase it.

5.Freezing & Finishing: Freeze the product to help it hold its shape. Once set, garnish it with melted white chocolate, and allow it to set. Brush off some edible gold dust for an exquisite final touch.

Crunchy Namak Para with Zesty Almond-Tomato Dip

Recipe by Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS and Nutritionist

This is a mouth-watering, savoury dish.

Ingredients for Almond-Tomato Dip:

•1/2 cup roasted almonds, crushed

• 1 cup chopped tomatoes

•2 garlic cloves, minced

•1 basil sprig, chopped

•Juice of 1/2 lemon

•1/2 tsp salt

•1/2 tsp pepper

Ingredients for Namak Para:

•250g refined flour

• 10g sugar

• 1 tsp salt

•20ml olive oil

•150ml water

Method for Almond-Tomato Dip:

1. In a bowl, combine chopped tomatoes and minced garlic.

2. Stir in the crushed roasted almonds.

3. Add chopped basil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

4. Mix well and refrigerate until serving.

Method for Namak Para:

1. Mix flour, sugar, salt, olive oil, and water to form a soft dough.

2. Let it rest for 10 minutes.

3. Roll out the dough into a thin sheet.

4. Bake at 200°C for 10-12 minutes until crispy.

5. Break into pieces and serve with the almond-tomato dip.

Healthy Almond & Amaranth Ladoos

Recipe by Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS and Nutritionist

These ladoos are healthy and nutritious.

Ingredients:

•50 g popped amaranth seeds

•50 ml melted jaggery

•30 g almond slivers (unpeeled)

Method:

1. Combine popped amaranth, almond slivers, and melted jaggery in a bowl.

2. Mix well and shape into small, firm balls.

3. These ladoos are a nutritious and satisfying treat, perfect for sharing with loved ones during the festive season.

