It is that time of the year when we are at the peak of festive calendar in India and we can't keep calm as we experiment with traditional recipes to give them a healthier, more nutrient-conscious twist. In a quest for the same, we landed with a healthy recipe of Banana Halwa - a traditional Indian dessert, which is a favourite during festivals and special occasions. Got some ripe bananas lying at home? Transform them into a healthy banana halwa you'll love | Recipe (Photo by Shutterstock)

This wholesome, guilt-free version retains the essence of the dish while making it suitable for today’s health-conscious generation. So, use this Friday as the perfect excuse to enjoy the best of both the worlds—a delightful sweet treat and a nutritious option that fits into a health-conscious lifestyle.

Check out the recipe for healthy banana halwa below, which is sure to satisfy your cravings in a wholesome way.

Serves 2:

Ingredients:

4 ripe bananas

1/2 cup date powder

2-3 tbsp ghee

8-10 cashews

8-10 raisins

1/4 tsp elaichi powder

Method:

Chop the bananas into small pieces and blitz them to a smooth paste. Heat ghee in a pan and fry the cashew and raisins for 2 minutes. Keep aside. In the same ghee, add the banana puree and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add a little more ghee and date powder and cook till the halwa doesn't stick to the pan. Add in the fried dry fruits and elaichi powder and mix well. Transfer to a greased mould and flatten out the halwa. Let it chill for 15-20 minutes. Demould and cut into small slabs.

(Recipe: Chef Sneha Singhi Upadhaya)

Benefits:

Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure. They not only improve digestive health and aid in weight loss but also support heart health, improve insulin sensitivity and contain powerful antioxidants. They are a powerhouse of nutrition as they are rich in potassium, dietary fiber, vitamins C and B6 and natural sugars like fructose.