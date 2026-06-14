Easy Keto Dinner Option Made With Low Carb Paneer Tikka Masala And Nutritious Cauliflower Rice
Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice pairs protein-rich paneer with a lighter rice alternative for a balanced keto-friendly dinner.
Low-carb paneer tikka masala with cauliflower rice offers a fresh take on a popular Indian favourite by combining protein-rich ingredients with nutrient-dense vegetables. Popular among fans of keto friendly paneer tikka masala, this recipe brings together vibrant flavours and balanced nutrition in one satisfying plate.
Paneer has been a staple in Indian kitchens for generations because of its versatility and impressive nutritional value. Rich in protein and calcium">Rich in protein and calcium, paneer supports muscle maintenance and bone health while naturally containing fewer carbohydrates than many other vegetarian proteins. Cauliflower rice, made by grating fresh cauliflower into rice-like pieces, provides fibre, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants">fibre, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants while keeping the meal lighter. This low carb Indian paneer recipe creates a balanced combination that supports healthy eating and works especially well during summer because of its fresh ingredients and moderate spice levels.
Paneer is lightly cooked with aromatic Indian spices and a flavorful tikka masala sauce, then served over lightly sautéed cauliflower rice for a satisfying low-carb meal. This paneer with cauliflower rice keto dish is rich in protein and healthy fats">protein and healthy fats while keeping carbohydrates in check. Keto-friendly meals may support weight loss by promoting fullness, helping manage hunger">promoting fullness, helping manage hunger, and reducing craving for snacking, making them a practical and filling option for an easy Indian-style dinner.
Regular paneer tikka is often served with naan, rice, or other carbohydrate-rich accompaniments that increase the overall calorie and carbohydrate content. Low-carb paneer tikka masala with cauliflower rice dinner replaces these sides with cauliflower rice, creating a meal that offers more fibre, balanced nutrition, and a lower carbohydrate profile while maintaining the rich taste and colourful presentation associated with paneer dishes.
Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala vs Regular Paneer Tikka: Which Fits a Keto Diet Better?
Feature
Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice
Regular Paneer Tikka
Main Base
Cauliflower rice
Naan or regular rice
Carbohydrate Content
Low
Moderate to high
Protein
High
High
Fibre
Higher
Moderate
Calories
Balanced
Higher
Keto Friendly
Yes
Limited
Calcium
Rich
Rich
Texture
Creamy with fluffy cauliflower
Smoky and soft
Weight Management
Better suited
Occasional meal
Best For
Keto dinners and healthy eating
Restaurant-style meals
Quick Facts About This Keto-Friendly Dinner
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes
Servings: 4
Difficulty: Easy
Cuisine: Indian Fusion
Main Ingredients: Paneer and cauliflower
Best Served With: Fresh salad or mint yogurt
Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice Recipe
Creamy paneer, aromatic spices, and fluffy cauliflower rice create a wholesome keto dinner packed with flavour and balanced nutrition.
Ingredients
For Paneer Tikka Masala
- 300g paneer, cubed
- ½ cup thick yogurt
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 tomatoes, pureed
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Salt to taste
- Fresh coriander
For Cauliflower Rice
- 1 medium cauliflower, grated
- 1 tsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tbsp chopped coriander
Instructions
- Marinate the paneer with yogurt and spices for 20 minutes.
- Cook the marinated paneer until lightly golden.
- Prepare the masala with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and spices.
- Add the paneer and simmer until coated with the rich gravy.
- Heat olive oil and lightly sauté the grated cauliflower.
- Season the cauliflower rice with salt, pepper, and coriander.
- Serve the paneer tikka masala over fresh cauliflower rice.
Smart Ways To Make This Keto Meal Even Healthier
- Choose fresh homemade paneer to increase protein and reduce preservatives.
- Add spinach or bell peppers to increase vitamins and fibre.
- Use Greek yogurt for the marinade to boost protein.
- Include mushrooms to add nutrients and texture.
- Cook with extra virgin olive oil in small amounts.
- Add flaxseeds or chia seeds for healthy fats.
- Sprinkle roasted sesame seeds for additional calcium.
- Reduce salt and enhance flavour with fresh herbs.
- Pair the meal with cucumber salad for hydration.
- Finish with fresh lemon juice for vitamin C.
Nutritional Value Of Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala With Cauliflower Rice
Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice combines protein, healthy fats">protein, healthy fats, and vegetables to create a balanced keto-friendly meal.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount Per Serving
Calories
390 kcal
Protein
24 g
Carbohydrates
14 g
Fat
25 g
Fibre
6 g
Calcium
420 mg
Iron
2.5 mg
Potassium
620 mg
Vitamin C
48 mg
Magnesium
70 mg
FAQs
Is Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice suitable for keto diets?
Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice contains fewer carbohydrates and works well for keto-friendly meal plans.
Can Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice help with weight management?
Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice provides protein and fibre that support balanced meals and healthy eating habits.
Why is cauliflower rice used in Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice?
Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice uses cauliflower as a nutrient-rich substitute that lowers carbohydrate intake.
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