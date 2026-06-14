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    Easy Keto Dinner Option Made With Low Carb Paneer Tikka Masala And Nutritious Cauliflower Rice

    Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice pairs protein-rich paneer with a lighter rice alternative for a balanced keto-friendly dinner.

    Published on: Jun 14, 2026 12:00 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Low-carb paneer tikka masala with cauliflower rice offers a fresh take on a popular Indian favourite by combining protein-rich ingredients with nutrient-dense vegetables. Popular among fans of keto friendly paneer tikka masala, this recipe brings together vibrant flavours and balanced nutrition in one satisfying plate.

    Keto Friendly Paneer Tikka Masala With Cauliflower Rice (Freepik)
    Keto Friendly Paneer Tikka Masala With Cauliflower Rice (Freepik)

    Paneer has been a staple in Indian kitchens for generations because of its versatility and impressive nutritional value. Rich in protein and calcium">Rich in protein and calcium, paneer supports muscle maintenance and bone health while naturally containing fewer carbohydrates than many other vegetarian proteins. Cauliflower rice, made by grating fresh cauliflower into rice-like pieces, provides fibre, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants">fibre, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants while keeping the meal lighter. This low carb Indian paneer recipe creates a balanced combination that supports healthy eating and works especially well during summer because of its fresh ingredients and moderate spice levels.

    Paneer is lightly cooked with aromatic Indian spices and a flavorful tikka masala sauce, then served over lightly sautéed cauliflower rice for a satisfying low-carb meal. This paneer with cauliflower rice keto dish is rich in protein and healthy fats">protein and healthy fats while keeping carbohydrates in check. Keto-friendly meals may support weight loss by promoting fullness, helping manage hunger">promoting fullness, helping manage hunger, and reducing craving for snacking, making them a practical and filling option for an easy Indian-style dinner.

    Regular paneer tikka is often served with naan, rice, or other carbohydrate-rich accompaniments that increase the overall calorie and carbohydrate content. Low-carb paneer tikka masala with cauliflower rice dinner replaces these sides with cauliflower rice, creating a meal that offers more fibre, balanced nutrition, and a lower carbohydrate profile while maintaining the rich taste and colourful presentation associated with paneer dishes.

    Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala vs Regular Paneer Tikka: Which Fits a Keto Diet Better?

    Feature

    Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice

    Regular Paneer Tikka

    Main Base

    Cauliflower rice

    Naan or regular rice

    Carbohydrate Content

    Low

    Moderate to high

    Protein

    High

    High

    Fibre

    Higher

    Moderate

    Calories

    Balanced

    Higher

    Keto Friendly

    Yes

    Limited

    Calcium

    Rich

    Rich

    Texture

    Creamy with fluffy cauliflower

    Smoky and soft

    Weight Management

    Better suited

    Occasional meal

    Best For

    Keto dinners and healthy eating

    Restaurant-style meals

    Quick Facts About This Keto-Friendly Dinner

    Preparation Time: 20 minutes

    Cooking Time: 25 minutes

    Total Time: 45 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Difficulty: Easy

    Cuisine: Indian Fusion

    Main Ingredients: Paneer and cauliflower

    Best Served With: Fresh salad or mint yogurt

    Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice Recipe

    Creamy paneer, aromatic spices, and fluffy cauliflower rice create a wholesome keto dinner packed with flavour and balanced nutrition.

    Ingredients

    For Paneer Tikka Masala

    • 300g paneer, cubed
    • ½ cup thick yogurt
    • 1 onion, chopped
    • 2 tomatoes, pureed
    • 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
    • 1 tsp turmeric
    • 1 tsp red chilli powder
    • 1 tsp coriander powder
    • 1 tsp garam masala
    • 1 tsp cumin powder
    • 1 tbsp olive oil
    • Salt to taste
    • Fresh coriander

    For Cauliflower Rice

    • 1 medium cauliflower, grated
    • 1 tsp olive oil
    • Salt and pepper
    • 1 tbsp chopped coriander

    Instructions

    1. Marinate the paneer with yogurt and spices for 20 minutes.
    2. Cook the marinated paneer until lightly golden.
    3. Prepare the masala with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and spices.
    4. Add the paneer and simmer until coated with the rich gravy.
    5. Heat olive oil and lightly sauté the grated cauliflower.
    6. Season the cauliflower rice with salt, pepper, and coriander.
    7. Serve the paneer tikka masala over fresh cauliflower rice.

    Smart Ways To Make This Keto Meal Even Healthier

    1. Choose fresh homemade paneer to increase protein and reduce preservatives.
    2. Add spinach or bell peppers to increase vitamins and fibre.
    3. Use Greek yogurt for the marinade to boost protein.
    4. Include mushrooms to add nutrients and texture.
    5. Cook with extra virgin olive oil in small amounts.
    6. Add flaxseeds or chia seeds for healthy fats.
    7. Sprinkle roasted sesame seeds for additional calcium.
    8. Reduce salt and enhance flavour with fresh herbs.
    9. Pair the meal with cucumber salad for hydration.
    10. Finish with fresh lemon juice for vitamin C.

    Nutritional Value Of Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala With Cauliflower Rice

    Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice combines protein, healthy fats">protein, healthy fats, and vegetables to create a balanced keto-friendly meal.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount Per Serving

    Calories

    390 kcal

    Protein

    24 g

    Carbohydrates

    14 g

    Fat

    25 g

    Fibre

    6 g

    Calcium

    420 mg

    Iron

    2.5 mg

    Potassium

    620 mg

    Vitamin C

    48 mg

    Magnesium

    70 mg

    FAQs

    Is Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice suitable for keto diets?

    Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice contains fewer carbohydrates and works well for keto-friendly meal plans.

    Can Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice help with weight management?

    Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice provides protein and fibre that support balanced meals and healthy eating habits.

    Why is cauliflower rice used in Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice?

    Low-Carb Paneer Tikka Masala with Cauliflower Rice uses cauliflower as a nutrient-rich substitute that lowers carbohydrate intake.

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    Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Easy Keto Dinner Option Made With Low Carb Paneer Tikka Masala And Nutritious Cauliflower Rice
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