Fertility diet: 6 amazing recipes to boost fertility in men and women
While fertility depends on a range of factors, eating a balanced diet with the right nutrients can help prepare the body for the pregnancy journey.
Trying to have a baby? Adding the right nutrients to your diet is a great first step to a healthy pregnancy and also a way to improve fertility in both men and women as proven by studies. While fertility depends on a range of factors from age, weight, certain health conditions, and frequency of sexual intercourse, eating wholesome and balanced diet with complex carbs, fibres, millets, protein, zinc, folate can help balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, stabilise blood sugar and prepares your body for pregnancy journey. (Also read: 6 healthy and tasty dips to elevate your monsoon snacking game)
Different nutrients can play different role in pregnancy. Beetroot can help improve blood flow to the uterus to help with embryo implantation, says Pooja Kedia, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Whitefield.
Nuts like almond and walnuts, seeds like sunflower seed, pumpkin seed are excellent source of omega 3, vitamin, folate, selenium and protein which are good for endometrial health and help to boost sperm count and sperm motility. Kedia says avocado being rich in Vitamin K helps body absorb nutrients while maintaining hormonal balance. Beans and lentils as per the nutritionist are excellent sources of fibre and folate helping to maintain healthy hormonal balance. Lentils also contain polyamine spermidine which may help sperm fertilize the egg. Kedia adds that asparagus contains folic acid, vitamin K and Glutathione which can help with improving the quality of the eggs.
Pooja Kedia shares some recipes that can help expecting parents to conceive and are delicious.
1. Quinoa Beetroot Pattie
Ingredients:
Quinoa boiled – 1 cup
Spinach boiled and mashed - 2 cups
Beetroot shredded – 1 cup
Oats Powder – 3 tbsp.
Egg – 1
Almond powder- ½ cup
Flaxseed – 1 tsp
Ginger chopped – ½ tsp
Green chili chopped – 1
Parsley leaves – few leaves
Lemon juice – few drops
Chat masala – to taste
Salt – to taste
Olive Oil – 2 tbsp
Method:
- Combine all ingredients together in big bowl. Add oats powder for binding and make flat patties out of it. Keep it aside for 10-15 minutes.
- Heat a pan and grease some oil. Put patties in the pan and cook them on all sides till crisp.
- Patties are ready to be served with chutney.
2. Chickpea broccoli soup
Ingredients:
Chickpeas boiled – 1 cup
Broccoli florets – 1 cup
Cinnamon stick – 1
Bay leaves- 2
Onion finely chopped – 1
Garlic cloves finely chopped – 3-4
Vegetable stock – 1 cup
Black pepper Powder- to taste
Salt- to taste
Chili flakes – Pinch
Olive oil – 2 tsp
Pistachio chopped -1 tsp
Walnut chopped – 1 tsp
Pumpkin seeds – 2 tsp
Coriander leaves chopped – for garnishing
Method:
- Half boil the broccoli. Sauté the broccoli florets in 1 tsp oil. Keep aside.
- Heat 1 tsp oil in pan. Add cinnamon, bay leaves, onion and garlic and stir fry for a minute.
- Add vegetable stock, boiled chickpea, and sautéed broccoli in the pan. Add enough water to boil and cook it for 15-20 minutes on slow flame. Set aside to cool down. Take the bay leaves and cinnamon sticks out.
- Blend it in mixer and heat it again. Add salt and pepper powder and add more water to get desired consistency.
- Garnish with red chilli flakes, coriander leaves, olive oil, pistachio, pumpkin seed and walnut. Serve hot.
3. Avocado smoothie
Ingredients:
Moringa leaf powder – 1tsp
Avocado medium size – ½
Ripe banana – 1 small
Almond milk – ½ cup
Honey – 2 tbsp
Chia seeds soaked – 3 tbsp
Pumpkin seeds – 1 tsp
Sunflower seeds – 1 tsp
Flaxseeds – 1 tsp
Method:
Put everything in blender jar except chia seeds and mixed seeds.
Blend everything, Pour in a glass.
Add chia seed and mixed seeds in smoothie.
Seve chilled.
4. Asparagus almond soup
Ingredients:
Asparagus – 300 gm
Almonds- 12- 15
Basil leaves – 4-5
Salt and pepper to taste
Onion finely chopped - 1
Garlic finely chopped - 1 tsp
Black pepper powder – to taste
Milk – ¼ cup
Unsalted butter – 1 tbsp.
Method:
- Soak the almonds in water for 3-4 hours. Peel the almond skins.
- Grind almond and milk in a mixer to make almond milk.
- Discard the shoots of the asparagus. Chop the asparagus in small pieces and blanch using enough water for 4-5 minutes.
- Drain the water immediately and add the asparagus to cold water.
- Put this asparagus in blender with few basil leaves and little water and blend it. Transfer into a bowl.
- Melt the butter in a pan, add garlic and sauté till light brown.
- Add onion into the pan and cook till light brown. Add asparagus paste into it.
- Then add almond milk and little water. Bring to boil.
- Reduce the flame and let the soup cook to semi thin consistency.
- Season it with salt, pepper, sliced almond and chopped basil.
- Ready to serve.
5. Mixed berry yogurt
Ingredients:
Mixed Berries – 4 Strawberry, ¼ cup Blueberries, dry Cranberries
Fruits – 1 apple, 1 pear, 1 plum
Curd- 2 cup
Nuts chopped - 1 tbsp. almonds, pista, cashew
Method:
- Peel and chop all the fruits in small size. Chop the berries.
- Make the flavoured yoghurt by churning strawberry with curd.
- Take a bowl. Pour a layer of flavoured yoghurt. Next put a layer of fruit.
- Freeze to set for 10 minutes.
- Once set, spread berries and nuts on it.
- Serve chilled.
6. Sprouted idly chat
Ingredients:
Moong and moth soaked and sprouted – 1 cup
Semolina – ½ cup
Curd – 1/3 cup
Green chilly -1
Ginger – 1 inch
Coriander leaves – few leaves
Salt – to taste
Fruit salt- a pinch
For chat: curd Beaten – 1 cup
Coriander chutney – 2 tsp
Tamarind chutney – 2 tsp
Oil - 2 tsp
Method:
- Put sprouted moong moth in mixer grinder, green chili, ginger and coriander leaves and grind them together.
- Put this mixture in a bowl, add semolina in same bowl. Mix it well and then add curd and salt in that.
- Add fruit salt in it. Pour in idly stand and steam it for 10-15 minutes.
- Once the idly is ready, Sauté it in2 tsp oil until little crisp.
- Spread them on plate, Put curd and chutney on it one by one.
- Sprinkle salt, red chili powder and chat masala on it.
- Garnish it with coriander leaves and serve.
- Topics
- Infertility
- Fertility
- Nutrition