‘Fibremaxxing with avocado and beans’: Try this gastroenterologist-approved recipe to hit your daily fibre goals

If you've been hearing the term "fibremaxxing" all over social media, there's good reason for it. Despite fibre playing a crucial role in digestion, heart health and blood sugar regulation, many people fall well short of the recommended daily intake. The good news is that boosting your fibre doesn't require complicated meal plans – simply incorporating more fibre-rich foods into your everyday meals can make a significant difference.

Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutrition health, has shared a simple, high-fibre avocado and bean toast recipe that not only helps keep you feeling full but also provides key nutrients to support a healthy gut microbiome and overall digestive health.

In an Instagram video shared on June 20, the gastroenterologist explains, “Fibermaxing with avocado and beans. This meal had nearly 25 grams of fibre in a single sitting. If you’re looking for a simple high-fibre meal for gut health, digestive wellness, microbiome health, heart health, metabolic health, and overall nutrition, this is a great place to start.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe and its health benefits below! Ingredients 1 large avocado (about 14 grams of fibre)

½ cup cannellini beans (about 9 grams of fibre)

1 slice sourdough toast (about 2 grams of fibre) Method Drain and rinse the cannellini beans thoroughly to remove the excess liquid. Add the avocado and beans to a bowl and mash them together until well combined, leaving a little texture if preferred. Toast the sourdough slice until golden and crisp. Spread the avocado and bean mixture generously over the toasted sourdough. Serve immediately and enjoy. Health benefits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe and its health benefits below! Ingredients 1 large avocado (about 14 grams of fibre)

½ cup cannellini beans (about 9 grams of fibre)

1 slice sourdough toast (about 2 grams of fibre) Method Drain and rinse the cannellini beans thoroughly to remove the excess liquid. Add the avocado and beans to a bowl and mash them together until well combined, leaving a little texture if preferred. Toast the sourdough slice until golden and crisp. Spread the avocado and bean mixture generously over the toasted sourdough. Serve immediately and enjoy. Health benefits {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Salhab highlights, “Fibre helps support gut health, digestive health, bowel regularity, healthy bowel movements, microbiome diversity, fullness, satiety, appetite control, blood sugar management, cholesterol reduction, heart health, metabolic health, and healthy weight management.”

He explains that avocados are rich in fibre, healthy fats and essential nutrients that help promote satiety and keep you feeling full for longer. Cannellini beans, meanwhile, are packed with fibre, plant-based protein, prebiotics, resistant starch and key nutrients that nourish beneficial gut bacteria and support a healthy gut microbiome. Even the sourdough bread contributes additional fibre, helping to create a well-balanced, fibre-rich meal.

Dr Salhab further adds, “High-fibre meals like this can help increase fullness, reduce cravings, support weight loss goals, improve digestive regularity, promote healthy cholesterol levels, support blood sugar balance, and make healthy eating easier.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.