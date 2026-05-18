From crispy tacos to chocolate barfi: 3 hazelnut recipes that make summer eating lighter, healthier, and more indulgent

Turkish hazelnuts are making their way into Indian kitchens this summer. If you are someone who is bored with trying those clicked snack options, you should try these delicious recipes to add a twist to your everyday meals. Here’s the breakdown of the recipes.

Hazelnut recipes to try at home.(Hazelnuts for India)

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​Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

Hazelnut tacos

Crispy, golden taco pieces served with a creamy hazelnut dip, a light, flavour-packed snack that works beautifully as a summer starter.

Ingredients required

Here are the ingredients required to make hazelnut tacos at home:

Dip sauce

One cup of drained yoghurt

Half cup hazelnuts, roasted and coarsely chopped

One cup hazelnut oil or olive oil

Dough

Two cups of all-purpose flour

Half a cup of yoghurt, whisked

Half a cup of feta cheese, grated

Half cup Turkish hazelnuts, roasted and chopped

Two teaspoons red pepper paste

One teaspoon Turkish red pepper flakes

One tablespoon dill, chopped

Two cloves of garlic, crushed

Salt, to taste

Half cup hazelnut oil or olive oil

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Hazelnut tacos recipe to try at home. (Hazelnuts for India)

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{{^usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step process to make hazelnut tacos: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step process to make hazelnut tacos: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Combine drained yoghurt and roasted Turkish hazelnuts in a mixing bowl. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Combine drained yoghurt and roasted Turkish hazelnuts in a mixing bowl. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Gradually add hazelnut oil while whisking continuously until smooth and well blended. Season with salt and refrigerate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Gradually add hazelnut oil while whisking continuously until smooth and well blended. Season with salt and refrigerate. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 3: Sieve flour into a large bowl and create a well in the centre. Add yoghurt, feta cheese, hazelnuts, red pepper paste, red pepper flakes, dill, garlic, and salt.

Step 4: Knead into a medium-stiff dough. Cover with a kitchen towel and let it rest for 20 minutes.

Step 5: Divide the dough into egg-sized portions. Roll each into an 8–10 cm round and cut into four equal pieces.

Step 6: Heat a skillet over medium flame. Drizzle with hazelnut oil and fry the dough pieces until crisp and golden, turning occasionally. Drain on paper towels.

Step 7: Arrange the crispy tacos on a serving platter with the chilled dip in the centre. Serve warm.

Chocolate hazelnut barfi

A rich, fudgy Indian mithai with chocolatey depth and nutty crunch — indulgent yet surprisingly wholesome.

Ingredients

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Here are the ingredients required to make hazelnut barfi at home:

700 gm grated mawa

One cup of powdered sugar

Four tbsp cocoa powder

One cup roasted and chopped hazelnuts

Hazelnut barfi recipe to try at home. (Hazelnuts for India)

Method

Here is the step-by-step process to make hazelnut barfi at home:

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Step 1: Dry roast the hazelnuts on low heat until golden and aromatic. Cool and chop roughly.

Step 2: In a heavy-bottomed pan, cook the grated mawa on low heat until it melts and begins releasing ghee.

Step 3: Add cocoa powder and stir continuously until the mixture thickens and starts leaving the sides of the pan.

Step 4: Mix in powdered sugar and combine well. Fold in three-fourth of the chopped hazelnuts.

Step 5: Transfer the mixture to a lined tray and spread evenly. Sprinkle the remaining hazelnuts on top.

Step 6: Allow it to set for 30–45 minutes before cutting into desired shapes.

Masala hazelnuts

Spiced, tangy, and utterly addictive, these masala hazelnuts are the perfect summer snack — ready in minutes and impossible to stop eating.

​Ingredients required

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Here are the ingredients required to make masala hazelnuts:

One cup Turkish hazelnuts

One by four cup besan ( gram flour)

gram flour) One tsp red chilli powder

Two pinches of turmeric powder

Two tbsp rice flour

Two tsp ginger-garlic-green chilli paste

Two to three tbsp lime juice

Oil for brushing

Salt to taste

Masala hazelnut recipe to try at home. (Hazelnuts for India)

Seasoning

Half tsp chaat masala

Half tsp red chilli powder

Method

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Here’s the step-by-step process to make masala hazelnut at home:

Step 1: In a bowl, combine hazelnuts with besan, rice flour, chilli powder, turmeric, and salt.

Step 2: Add ginger-garlic-green chilli paste and mix thoroughly.

Step 3: Gradually pour in lime juice until the coating becomes sticky and clings to the hazelnuts.

Step 4: Air fry, bake, or deep fry until crisp. If air frying, lightly brush with oil after Two–3 minutes.

Step 5: Once cooked, toss with chaat masala and red chilli powder. Allow to cool completely.

Step 6: Store in an airtight container and enjoy as a snack.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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