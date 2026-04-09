Immunity boost to bold flavours: MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria’s moringa pickle is a must-try. Full recipe
With summers around the corner, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shares a delicious moringa pickle recipe packed with nutrients. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.
Summers are all about making pickles that add flavour to your meals every day, from mango to lemon and beyond. Whether you enjoy pickles or not, this moringa pickle recipe, shared by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria on Instagram on June 8, 2026, will compel you to give it a try. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.
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Moringa pickle benefits
Moringa is one of the most nutrient-dense superfoods, rich in antioxidants, vitamins (A, C, and E), and minerals. It is also known to reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol, manage blood sugar, and support digestive health. Pankaj said, “This moringa pickle made with drumsticks is not only nutritious but also delicious. It is extracted from the noringa tree, which is known as a miracle tree as each part of the tree - fruits, flowers, leaves - is not only edible but also full of medicinal properties.”
“The drumstick itself has three times more calcium than milk, three times more potassium than bananas, 24 times more iron than spinach and is a rare plant source that has all nine essential amino acids," she added.
Moringa pickle ingredients{{/usCountry}}
“The drumstick itself has three times more calcium than milk, three times more potassium than bananas, 24 times more iron than spinach and is a rare plant source that has all nine essential amino acids," she added.
Moringa pickle ingredients{{/usCountry}}
Here are the ingredients required for moringa pickle:
500g drumsticks
Two tbsp Salt
One tbsp turmeric powder
Two tbsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
1/4 cup vinegar
One cup mustard oil
For the masala, you will need:
Two tbsp cumin aeeds
Two tbsp fennel seeds
1/4 cup coriander seeds
One tbsp nigella seeds
1/4 cup mustard seeds
Moringa pickle recipe
Here’s the step-by-step recipe for moringa pickle:
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Serves: 3-4
Step 1: Start by peeling the drumsticks and cutting them into two pieces.
Step 2: Cook it in boiling water for 4-5 mins and remove.
Step 3: Now, toast the spices until they become fragrant.
Step 4: Meanwhile, grind the masala to a coarse powder.
Step 5: Place the boiled drumsticks in a large bowl and add the freshly ground masala, salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and dry mango powder.
Step 6: Toss well until every piece is thoroughly coated in the spices.
Step 7: In a small tadka pan, heat mustard oil until it reaches its smoking point. Turn off the heat and cool slightly.
Step 8: Pour the hot oil, mix well, and enjoy.
You can enjoy this pickle with regular lunch and dinner meals. It is perfect to savour with parathas, chilla, and basic dal-chawal.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
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