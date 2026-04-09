Immunity boost to bold flavours: MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria’s moringa pickle is a must-try. Full recipe

Summers are all about making pickles that add flavour to your meals every day, from mango to lemon and beyond. Whether you enjoy pickles or not, this moringa pickle recipe, shared by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria on Instagram on June 8, 2026, will compel you to give it a try. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

Moringa pickle recipe by masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria.(masterchefpankajbhadouria/Instagram)

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Moringa pickle benefits

Moringa is one of the most nutrient-dense superfoods, rich in antioxidants, vitamins (A, C, and E), and minerals. It is also known to reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol, manage blood sugar, and support digestive health. Pankaj said, “This moringa pickle made with drumsticks is not only nutritious but also delicious. It is extracted from the noringa tree, which is known as a miracle tree as each part of the tree - fruits, flowers, leaves - is not only edible but also full of medicinal properties.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The drumstick itself has three times more calcium than milk, three times more potassium than bananas, 24 times more iron than spinach and is a rare plant source that has all nine essential amino acids," she added. Moringa pickle ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The drumstick itself has three times more calcium than milk, three times more potassium than bananas, 24 times more iron than spinach and is a rare plant source that has all nine essential amino acids," she added. Moringa pickle ingredients {{/usCountry}}

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Here are the ingredients required for moringa pickle:

500g drumsticks

Two tbsp Salt

One tbsp turmeric powder

Two tbsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

1/4 cup vinegar

One cup mustard oil

For the masala, you will need:

Two tbsp cumin aeeds

Two tbsp fennel seeds

1/4 cup coriander seeds

One tbsp nigella seeds

1/4 cup mustard seeds

Moringa pickle recipe

Here’s the step-by-step recipe for moringa pickle:

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serves: 3-4

Step 1: Start by peeling the drumsticks and cutting them into two pieces.

Step 2: Cook it in boiling water for 4-5 mins and remove.

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Step 3: Now, toast the spices until they become fragrant.

Step 4: Meanwhile, grind the masala to a coarse powder.

Step 5: Place the boiled drumsticks in a large bowl and add the freshly ground masala, salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and dry mango powder.

Step 6: Toss well until every piece is thoroughly coated in the spices.

Step 7: In a small tadka pan, heat mustard oil until it reaches its smoking point. Turn off the heat and cool slightly.

Step 8: Pour the hot oil, mix well, and enjoy.

You can enjoy this pickle with regular lunch and dinner meals. It is perfect to savour with parathas, chilla, and basic dal-chawal.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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