Homemade Sarson Da Saag Recipe: A Baisakhi Special Made with Mustard Greens and Simple Spices
Sarson da saag is a classic Punjabi Baisakhi dish made with mustard greens and simple spices for a healthy meal.
Fields ready for harvest, bright yellow mustard flowers, folk music, and family meals make Baisakhi one of Punjab’s most cheerful festivals. Baisakhi celebrates the harvest season and marks the beginning of a new farming year. Homes become lively with dancing, colourful clothes, and special dishes cooked for family and guests.
A bowl of sarson da saag is one of the most loved Baisakhi food recipes. This Punjabi saag recipe is made with mustard greens, spinach, bathua, garlic, ginger, and green chilli. The greens are cooked slowly and mashed into a thick mustard greens curry with a rich and slightly spicy taste. Sarson da saag is usually served with makki di roti, onion, and white butter during Baisakhi meals.
Mustard greens are rich in iron, calcium, vitamin C, and fibre">iron, calcium, vitamin C, and fibre. Sarson may help support digestion">support digestion and add useful nutrients during the changing season. Spinach and bathua make the saag softer and also add more vitamins and minerals. Garlic and ginger bring extra flavour and may help the dish feel lighter.
A healthier version of sarson da saag can be made with less ghee and more fresh greens. Extra spinach can make the curry smoother without changing the flavour too much. Homemade white butter can be replaced with curd or a small spoon of low-fat butter for a lighter Baisakhi dish that still tastes rich and festive.
How To Make Sarson Da Saag with Spinach and Bathua
Sarson da saag tastes mildly spicy, earthy, and slightly creamy from the greens. Mustard leaves give a bold flavour, while spinach and bathua make the texture smoother. A little ginger, garlic, and green chilli add freshness. Served with onion and lemon, this Punjabi saag recipe feels lighter and fresher.
Ingredients
- 2 cups mustard greens, chopped
- 1 cup spinach, chopped
- 1 cup bathua leaves, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 1 inch ginger, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 green chillies
- 1 tbsp maize flour
- 1 tbsp ghee or oil
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
- Salt to taste
- 2 cups water
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Add mustard greens, spinach, bathua, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, green chillies, salt, and water to a pressure cooker.
- Cook for 3 to 4 whistles until the greens become soft.
- Let the mixture cool slightly and blend it into a coarse paste.
- Add maize flour and mix well.
- Heat ghee or oil in a pan and add cumin seeds.
- Pour the saag into the pan and cook for 5 to 7 minutes on low flame until slightly thick.
- Stir often so it does not stick.
- Serve hot with makki di roti, onion slices, and lemon.
Mustard Greens, Spinach and Bathua: The Nutrition Behind This Punjabi Saag
Sarson da saag with spinach and bathua gives plenty of vitamins and minerals from fresh leafy greens. As per the research by USDA">USDA, mustard greens add vitamin C and calcium, spinach provides iron, and bathua increases the fibre content. Together, these greens make the saag more nourishing while keeping the dish simple and light.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount Per Serving
Main Source
Calories
120–140 kcal
Greens, ghee, maize flour
Protein
4–5 g
Mustard greens, spinach
Fibre
5–6 g
Mustard greens, bathua
Iron
2–3 mg
Spinach, bathua
Calcium
120–150 mg
Mustard greens, spinach
Vitamin C
20–25 mg
Mustard greens, green chilli
- Mustard greens contain vitamin C and calcium">vitamin C and calcium, which may help support bones and immunity.
- Spinach and bathua provide iron, which may help support healthy blood circulation">support healthy blood circulation.
- Fibre from the leafy greens may support digestion">support digestion and make the saag easier to enjoy.
- Garlic, ginger, and green chilli add antioxidants">add antioxidants and extra flavour without needing heavy ingredients.
- Using less ghee">ghee keeps the saag lighter while still giving it a rich taste.
FAQs
Can sarson da saag be made without bathua?
Yes, extra spinach can be used if bathua is not available.
Which flour is added to sarson da saag?
Maize flour or makki ka atta is usually added to make the saag slightly thicker.
Is sarson da saag healthy?
Yes, sarson da saag contains fibre, iron, calcium, and vitamin C from mustard greens and spinach.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.