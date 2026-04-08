Homemade Sarson Da Saag Recipe: A Baisakhi Special Made with Mustard Greens and Simple Spices

Fields ready for harvest, bright yellow mustard flowers, folk music, and family meals make Baisakhi one of Punjab’s most cheerful festivals. Baisakhi celebrates the harvest season and marks the beginning of a new farming year. Homes become lively with dancing, colourful clothes, and special dishes cooked for family and guests. Homemade Sarson Da Saag Recipe (Freepik)

A bowl of sarson da saag is one of the most loved Baisakhi food recipes. This Punjabi saag recipe is made with mustard greens, spinach, bathua, garlic, ginger, and green chilli. The greens are cooked slowly and mashed into a thick mustard greens curry with a rich and slightly spicy taste. Sarson da saag is usually served with makki di roti, onion, and white butter during Baisakhi meals.

Mustard greens are rich in iron, calcium, vitamin C, and fibre">iron, calcium, vitamin C, and fibre. Sarson may help support digestion">support digestion and add useful nutrients during the changing season. Spinach and bathua make the saag softer and also add more vitamins and minerals. Garlic and ginger bring extra flavour and may help the dish feel lighter.

A healthier version of sarson da saag can be made with less ghee and more fresh greens. Extra spinach can make the curry smoother without changing the flavour too much. Homemade white butter can be replaced with curd or a small spoon of low-fat butter for a lighter Baisakhi dish that still tastes rich and festive.

How To Make Sarson Da Saag with Spinach and Bathua Sarson da saag tastes mildly spicy, earthy, and slightly creamy from the greens. Mustard leaves give a bold flavour, while spinach and bathua make the texture smoother. A little ginger, garlic, and green chilli add freshness. Served with onion and lemon, this Punjabi saag recipe feels lighter and fresher.