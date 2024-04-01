From Thukpa to Tingmo: Dive into the heart of Tibetan cuisine with these delectable recipes

For most travellers, Tibet - also known as the 'Roof of the World' - is a fantasy destination, and for good reason. It has it all: stunning scenery, historic monasteries, a thriving cultural scene and an exceptionally tasty cuisine. When it comes to Tibetan food, it is important to note that it incorporates flavours from neighbouring countries such as India and Nepal, which have large Tibetan populations. We can all agree that Tibetan cuisine is delicious, whether it's a plate of steamed momos or a bowl of thukpa to soothe the spirit. No matter what, this food has always satisfied the palate. From steaming momos to savoury sha phaley, these dishes capture the essence of Tibetan cuisine and bring the bustling streets of Tibet right to your kitchen.(Pinterest)

But what if we could tell you that you could make these mouth-watering recipes in the comfort of your own home? Well yes, here is our special recipe guide to some of the most popular Tibetan dishes that are sure to satisfy your cravings. So put on your chef's hat and get cooking! (Also read: Travel through Ladakh with its comfort food Chutagi; recipe inside )

Tibetan street food recipes you must try

1. Tibetan Veg Momos

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Tibetan Veg Momos(Chef Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

For the Dough

All Purpose Flour (Maida) – 1 cup

Salt – a generous pinch

Oil – 1½ tbsp

Warm Water – 100ml (½ cup approx)

Filling

Oil – 3tbsp

Garlic chopped – 1tbsp

Ginger chopped – 1tbsp

Green chilli chopped – 2tsp

Onion chopped – ¼ cup

Mushrooms chopped – ¼ cup

Cabbage – 1 cup

Carrots chopped – 1 cup

Spring onion chopped – ½ cup

Salt – to taste

Soya sauce – 2½ tbsp

Cornstarch –

Water – a dash

Coriander chopped – handful

Spring onions – handful

Butter – 1tbsp

For Spicy Chutney

Tomato Ketchup – 1cup

Chilli Sauce – 2-3tbsp

Ginger chopped – 1tsp

Onion chopped – 2tbsp

Coriander chopped – 2tbsp

Soya sauce – 1½ tbsp

Spring onion chopped – 2tbsp

Green chilli chopped – 1tsp

Method:

For the dough

1. Take the maida in a deep bowl, and add salt to it. Pour in the oil. Use warm water to knead into semi-soft dough. Knead the dough well to develop the gluten well. Rest for at least 20 min.

For filling

2. Heat oil in kadhai or a wok. Put in the chopped ginger, garlic and green chilli and lightly sauté for about 30 seconds. Do not brown them.

3. Next, add in the chopped onion and stir fry at high heat to remove excess water.

4. Add the chopped mushrooms before the onions get any colour and stir fry for about a minute.

5. Now, add in the carrots, cabbage, some spring onion, soy sauce and a pinch of salt.

6. Mix and stir fry well while tossing to remove more water and soften the vegetable for about 3-4 minutes.

7. However, make sure to maintain the bite in the vegetables. Mix a spoonful of cornstarch with some water into slurry. Pour in the slurry into the mixture, mix well and turn off the heat.

8. Finally mix in the chopped coriander, a handful of spring onion and the butter.

9. Take this mixture out in a separate container to cool. To fill roll the dough into cylinder and cut the cylinder into smaller and even cylinder.

10. Dust the working surface with some cornflour. Roll the portioned dough gently into a thin circle. However roll the edges thinner than the center.

1st shape

11. Put the filling in the center and touch the edges with water using your fingers.

12. Lift the dough from one end between your thumb and index finger and pinch them so that they stick together towards the top edges.

13. Repeat the same twice with the other sides to make it into a triangle.

2nd shape

14. Put the mixture in the center and touch the edges with water using your fingers.

15. Using two edges fold the dough into a half moon shape. Press the sides well to remove any air pockets.

16. Touch the new edges if the shape with water using your fingers.

17. Press the corners of the half-moon shape together into the shape of a wonton.

3rd shape

18. Put the filling in the center.

19. For this shape we need to make half moon shape but we will keep half edge of the circle as such and rest half circle is pleated and joined to first half.

To cook

20. Oil the base of the steamer. Put the momos over the steamer and steam with the cover on for 12-15min

For momos chutney

21. Take the ketchup in a bowl and mix in the chilli sauce. Next, add in the chopped ginger, garlic, coriander, green chilli and onions. Mix this well and serve.

2. Tibetan Veg Thukpa

(Recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra)

Tibetan Veg Thukpa recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Noodles: 3 packets

Water: as required

Salt: 1 tsp

Oil: 1 tsp

For Stock:

Vegetable trimmings

Water

Garlic: 4-5 cloves

Oil: 1 tsp

Mustard oil: 1 tsp

Ginger, chopped: 1 tsp

Garlic, chopped: 1 tbsp

Green chilli, chopped: 1 tsp

Coriander stem, chopped: 1 tsp

Soya sauce: 1 tbsp

Cabbage, shredded: 1 cup

Carrot, juliennes: ½ cup

Onion, sliced: ½ cup

Capsicum, yellow juliennes: ¼ cup

Capsicum, red juliennes: ¼ cup

Mushroom, sliced: ½ cup

Tomato, slices: ½ cup

Salt: 1 tsp

Turmeric powder: ½ tsp

Red chilli powder: ½ tsp

Spring onion, chopped: ¼ cup

For Tomato Chutney:

Tomatoes: 3 pcs

Dry red chillies, boiled: 10-12 pcs

Coriander: ¼ cup

Green chilli: 4-5 pcs

Garlic: 7-8 cloves

Spring onion: ¼ cup

Lemon: 1 pc

Method:

Boiling Noodles:

1. Boil water in a large pot, add salt, oil, and noodles. Cook until tender.

2. Strain noodles and reserve the strained water. Drizzle oil over the noodles to prevent sticking.

Preparing Vegetable Stock:

3. In a pressure cooker, add vegetable trimmings, garlic, and water. Cook for 2 whistles to create a flavorful stock.

Sautéing Aromatics and Veggies:

4. Heat oil and mustard oil in a pan, sauté ginger until fragrant.

5. Add chopped garlic and cook until golden brown.

6. Incorporate green chilli, coriander stems, and soy sauce. Sauté the mixture.

7. Add shredded cabbage, carrot, sliced onions, red and yellow capsicum, mushrooms, and tomato slices. Cook until softened.

Seasoning and Simmering:

8. Season with salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, and chopped spring onions. Sauté.

9. Strain the stock into the pan along with the strained water from boiled noodles. Mix well.

10. Bring to a boil, cover, and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Thukpa stock is ready.

Serving:

11. Place boiled noodles on a plate, pour Thukpa veggies and stock over them.

12. Top with sliced onions, chopped coriander, chopped spring onions, and tomato chutney.

3. Tingmo

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Tingmo recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup refined flour (maida) + for dusting

2 tsps castor sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp instant dry yeast

Oil for applying + for brushing

Method:

1. Take refined flour in a large bowl. Add castor sugar, salt, and instant dry yeast and mix well. Add 145 grams water and knead into a soft dough.

2. Continue to knead for 5 minutes or till the dough is smooth. Apply some oil and place the dough in a greased bowl. Cover with a damp muslin cloth and set aside to prove for 30 minutes.

3. Knockback the dough and knead for a few minutes. Cover with the damp muslin cloth and set aside for 1 hour.

4. Knockback the dough again and knead for a few seconds.

5. Dust the worktop with some refined flour and place the dough on it. Roll it into a rectangular sheet.

6. Brush some oil over the surface. Fold 1/3 of one end to the centre and similarly fold the other 1/3 side to the centre. Fold both sides. Cut the thick strips.

7. To shape the bread, horizontally place one strip. Place a stick/chop stick horizontally over it and press it gently. Remove the chopstick and pull the strip. Using the chop stick, shape the strip into your desired shape.

8. Grease a steamer basket with some oil, place the shaped bread on it, cover and set aside to prove for 15-20 minutes.

9. Heat sufficient water in a steamer. Place the steamer basket on it, cover and steam for 15-20 minutes.

10. Serve.

4. Mokthuk (Tibetan Soup)

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Mokthuk recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Read-made momo dough made with 1 cup refined flour

Crunchy chilli oil to serve

Fresh coriander sprigs for garnish

Stock

200 grams chicken bones

1 tbsp oil

1 medium onion, diced and layers separated

1 small carrot, peeled and roughly chopped

3 inch celery stick, roughly chopped

¼ cup chopped leeks

12-15 black peppercorns

Stuffing

200 grams chicken mince (keema)

½ tbsp finely chopped ginger

½ tbsp finely chopped garlic

1-2 green chillies, finely chopped

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

½ tsp dark soy sauce

1 spring onion, finely chopped with the greens

Soup

1 tbsp oil

1½ tsps garlic

2 tbsps finely chopped spring onions

1 medium carrot, peeled, vertically halved and thinly sliced

Salt to taste

10-12 pak choy, roughly torn

Method:

1. To make the stock, heat oil in a deep pan. Add onion, carrot, celery stick, and leeks and mix well. Cook on high heat for 1-2 minutes.

2. Add chicken bones and sauté on high heat for 2-3 minutes. Add black peppercorns and mix well. Add 5-6 cups water and mix well. Cook till the mixture comes to a boil.

3. Collect the scum that forms on top of the mixture and discard it. Reduce the heat to medium and continue to cook 30-35 minutes.

4. To make the stuffing, take chicken mince in a bowl. Add ginger, garlic, green chillies, salt, crushed black peppercorns, dark soy sauce and spring onions and mix till well combined.

5. Knead the momo dough once, divide into small equal portions and shape each portion into a ball. To make the momo, take a dough ball and roll it into a small thin disc. Stuff with a portion of the chicken mixture and apply some water on the edges, lightly fold to shape it like a half moon, pleat one side and press on to the edge to seal.

6. Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add garlic and spring onions and mix well. Add carrot and mix, cook on high heat for 1-2 minutes.

7. Strain the stock directly into the pan and mix well. Add salt, mix and cook till the mixture comes to a boil.

8. Gently slide in the momos and cook for 8-10 minutes on medium heat.

9. Add pak choy, mix and cook for 2-3 minutes. Transfer into serving bowl, drizzle crunchy chilli oil and garnish with fresh coriander sprigs. Serve hot.