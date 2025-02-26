Gajar ka halwa in a petri dish: Chef’s recipe draws flak from internet

Gajar ka halwa is hailed as one of the most sought-after desserts in an Indian household. The sweet dessert is a carrot pudding made with generous amounts of milk, sugar, cardamom and water. From Diwali to Eid to Navratri, gajar ka halwa is known to dominate the dinner table after every dinner platter. One of the desserts with the least number of haters, gajar ka halwa is easily made and can be savoured with loved ones, with or without an occasion. Also read | Tan France shares his special gajar halwa recipe; here's how to make the perfect winter delight "Did you ever think Gajar ka halwa could be so light and refreshing as a palate cleanser,” read the caption of the post. (Instagram/@sakareblr)

Chef M Jenny Clinta, on the official Instagram account of her bakery and cake shop Sakaré shared a fresh recipe of gajar ka halwa with a twist, and it is not going down well with the netizens. The chef shared a miniature version of gajar ka halwa where she prepared the dessert in mini petri dishes as a palate cleanser.

In the video, first she boiled the chopped carrots in water and then added them to the petri dish with toppings of marshmallows and other items to add more flavour to the dish. "Our favorite from the last menu! Did you ever think Gajar ka halwa could be so light and refreshing as a palate cleanser," read the caption of the post.

How did the Internet react?

However, gajar ka halwa is known to be gorged on as a dessert in generous amounts. Netizens did not quite like the miniature versions with three-four pieces of boiled carrot slices with very little toppings. One netizen commented, "When you ask ChatGPT for the recipe," while another comment read, "I guess you forgot the context of word "halwa". This is not an inspiration or innovation; it's straight up disrespect. Please don't do this."

One netizen pointed out a technical fault in the recipe - "Technically Halwa means anything which is crushed, this is more than the Murabba." another Instagram user wrote, "Please leave some traditional dishes alone. We do not need this fanciness."