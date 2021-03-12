IND USA
Give your old fried rice a twist with this Indonesian Nasi Goreng recipe

Nasi Goreng is packed with more flavour, shrimp paste, plenty of vegetables, protein like fried or shredded chicken, prawns, and topped with a half fried egg with a runny yolk to coat the rice in the yellowy deliciousness.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:47 PM IST

Nasi Goreng is a traditional rice dish eaten in countries including Malaysia and Indonesia, the name literally translates to nasi meaning rice and goreng meaning fried. However it is far from the Indo-Asian fried rice we are used to eating, as this is packed with more flavour, shrimp paste, plenty of vegetables, protein like fried or shredded chicken, prawns, and topped with a half fried egg with a runny yolk to coat the rice in the yellowy deliciousness. It is usually served with fresh, sliced cucumbers and prawn crackers. Read on:

Ingredients

For the Spice Paste:

2 small shallots (55g), roughly chopped

3 medium cloves garlic

1 large fresh green chili, such as Fresno or Holland, stemmed and seeded, or 1 teaspoon sambal oelek, (available in most Asian food and spice stores)

1/2 teaspoon terasi (Indonesian shrimp paste), optional

For the Nasi Goreng:

4 cups cold cooked jasmine rice (21 ounces; 600g) or other medium- to long-grain rice

2 tablespoons (30ml) neutral oil, such as canola or sunflower oil

2 tablespoons (30ml) kecap manis (see note), plus more for drizzling

2 teaspoons (10ml) soy sauce

Kosher salt

Ground white pepper

To Serve:

2 fried eggs, cooked sunny-side up or over easy

Sliced cucumbers (optional)

Sliced tomatoes (optional)

Fried shallots (optional)

Directions

  1. For the Spice Paste: Add half the shallots to a mortar and grind with the pestle until a coarse purée forms. Add remaining shallots, followed by garlic, chili, and terasi (if using), grinding with the pestle until each ingredient is mostly incorporated before adding the next. The final paste should resemble thick oatmeal in texture. Alternatively, combine all spice paste ingredients in a small food processor and process until they form a paste.
  2. For the Nasi Goreng: If using day-old rice, transfer rice to a bowl and break rice up with your hands into individual grains.
  3. Heat oil in a large wok or skillet over high heat until shimmering. Add spice paste and cook, stirring constantly and scraping the bottom of the wok or pan to prevent the paste from burning, until a pungent smell permeates your kitchen and the paste turns a few shades darker, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium at any time if the paste appears to be browning too quickly.
  4. Add rice to the wok and stir to coat with the spice paste. Add kecap manis and soy sauce. Stir and cook until rice is evenly colored and hot throughout. Season with salt and white pepper.
  5. Divide rice between two plates and top each plate of rice with a fried egg. Garnish with cucumber and tomato slices and shower with fried shallots, if you like. Serve immediately with kecap manis alongside for drizzling.

(Recipe courtesy Serious Eats)

