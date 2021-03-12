Reinvent boring desserts with this delicious, no bake Matcha Oreo Pie recipe
We often get bored by the things we do and consume routinely, and if you feel like you're stuck in a rut, be it in life or in the kitchen, a shock to your routine will always leave you feeling rejuvenated. While matcha is an ingredients used mostly in teas and beverages, it is often used in desserts as well. This recipe for Matcha Oreo pie has the crumbly, dark chocolate flavour of Oreos in the delicious crust and the no-bake filling is rich and decadent thanks to the condensed milk and subtle flavour of matcha. Read on and get blown away by this simple yet out of the box recipe:
Ingredients
Oreo Crust
4 tbsp butter melted
2 1/2 cups oreo crumbs
Matcha Pie Filling
3/4 cup chopped white chocolate
2 tbsp matcha powder
2 1/2 teaspoons of gelatin powder (can also use agar agar for vegan options)
1/2 cup water divided
226 grams cream cheese softened
1 can sweet condensed milk
To decorate
28 grams chocolate
Instructions
Oreo Crust
Pre-heat the oven to 350ºF. Mix the oreo crumbs and melted butter in a bowl. It helps if the oreo crumbs are very fine. Press the mixture on the bottom and sides of a tart pan with removable bottom. I used a 9” pan. You can also use a pie pan without a removable bottom.
Bake the crust for 10 minutes in the pre-heated oven. Remove and let it cool down before putting the filling in.
Matcha Pie Filling
To make the Matcha Pie filling, begin by melting the white chocolate in a small bowl, by microwaving for 15 second intervals, and stirring in between until melted and smooth. Set the white chocolate aside to cool.
Next, mix 2 tbsp of matcha powder with 4 tbsp of hot water. Whisk until the matcha has dissolved. Set it aside to cool. Sprinkle 7 grams of gelatin powder over 2 tbsp of cold water. Then let the gelatin sit with the water for 5 minutes, until hydrated. Once the gelatin is hydrated, add 2 tbsp of hot water and mix until the gelatin has dissolved completely.
If the gelatin isn’t dissolving, microwave it for a few seconds, and stir until dissolved. Beat the cream cheese in a large bowl, with an electric mixer, for 4 minutes, until creamy and fluffy.
Add the condensed milk, the melted white chocolate, and the gelatin mixture to the bowl. Pass the matcha/water mixture through a strainer and add it to the bowl also. It’s good to strain this mixture since the matcha tends to clump up and not dissolve entirely, so melting it in water and passing through a sieve should help.
Cream everything together for 2 minutes, scraping the bowl in between, until it’s all combined, and the mixture is smooth. Pour the filling over the cooled down crust. Place it in the fridge for 6 hours or preferably overnight.
(Recipe courtesy Pie and Tacos)
