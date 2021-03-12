IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Reinvent boring desserts with this delicious, no bake Matcha Oreo Pie recipe
Matcha Oreo Pie(PiesAndTacos)
Matcha Oreo Pie(PiesAndTacos)
recipe

Reinvent boring desserts with this delicious, no bake Matcha Oreo Pie recipe

This recipe for Matcha Oreo pie has the crumbly, dark chocolate flavour of Oreos in the delicious crust and the no-bake filling is rich and decadent thanks to the condensed milk and subtle flavour of matcha.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:48 PM IST

We often get bored by the things we do and consume routinely, and if you feel like you're stuck in a rut, be it in life or in the kitchen, a shock to your routine will always leave you feeling rejuvenated. While matcha is an ingredients used mostly in teas and beverages, it is often used in desserts as well. This recipe for Matcha Oreo pie has the crumbly, dark chocolate flavour of Oreos in the delicious crust and the no-bake filling is rich and decadent thanks to the condensed milk and subtle flavour of matcha. Read on and get blown away by this simple yet out of the box recipe:

Ingredients

Oreo Crust

4 tbsp butter melted

2 1/2 cups oreo crumbs

Matcha Pie Filling

3/4 cup chopped white chocolate

2 tbsp matcha powder

2 1/2 teaspoons of gelatin powder (can also use agar agar for vegan options)

1/2 cup water divided

226 grams cream cheese softened

1 can sweet condensed milk

To decorate

28 grams chocolate

Instructions

Oreo Crust

Pre-heat the oven to 350ºF. Mix the oreo crumbs and melted butter in a bowl. It helps if the oreo crumbs are very fine. Press the mixture on the bottom and sides of a tart pan with removable bottom. I used a 9” pan. You can also use a pie pan without a removable bottom.

Bake the crust for 10 minutes in the pre-heated oven. Remove and let it cool down before putting the filling in.

Matcha Pie Filling

To make the Matcha Pie filling, begin by melting the white chocolate in a small bowl, by microwaving for 15 second intervals, and stirring in between until melted and smooth. Set the white chocolate aside to cool.

Next, mix 2 tbsp of matcha powder with 4 tbsp of hot water. Whisk until the matcha has dissolved. Set it aside to cool. Sprinkle 7 grams of gelatin powder over 2 tbsp of cold water. Then let the gelatin sit with the water for 5 minutes, until hydrated. Once the gelatin is hydrated, add 2 tbsp of hot water and mix until the gelatin has dissolved completely.

If the gelatin isn’t dissolving, microwave it for a few seconds, and stir until dissolved. Beat the cream cheese in a large bowl, with an electric mixer, for 4 minutes, until creamy and fluffy.

Add the condensed milk, the melted white chocolate, and the gelatin mixture to the bowl. Pass the matcha/water mixture through a strainer and add it to the bowl also. It’s good to strain this mixture since the matcha tends to clump up and not dissolve entirely, so melting it in water and passing through a sieve should help.

Cream everything together for 2 minutes, scraping the bowl in between, until it’s all combined, and the mixture is smooth. Pour the filling over the cooled down crust. Place it in the fridge for 6 hours or preferably overnight.

(Recipe courtesy Pie and Tacos)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Nasi Goreng(Serious Eats)
Nasi Goreng(Serious Eats)
recipe

Give your old fried rice a twist with this Indonesian Nasi Goreng recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Nasi Goreng is packed with more flavour, shrimp paste, plenty of vegetables, protein like fried or shredded chicken, prawns, and topped with a half fried egg with a runny yolk to coat the rice in the yellowy deliciousness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Matcha Oreo Pie(PiesAndTacos)
Matcha Oreo Pie(PiesAndTacos)
recipe

Reinvent boring desserts with this delicious, no bake Matcha Oreo Pie recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:48 PM IST
This recipe for Matcha Oreo pie has the crumbly, dark chocolate flavour of Oreos in the delicious crust and the no-bake filling is rich and decadent thanks to the condensed milk and subtle flavour of matcha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegan Ice Cream recipe(Instagram/ handsfreemum)
Vegan Ice Cream recipe(Instagram/ handsfreemum)
recipe

Recipe: Delicious and healthy vegan ice cream for guilt-free indulgence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:41 PM IST
  • Ice creams can be healthy too. Nope, it's not April yet and we are not talking about April Fool's pranks. This vegan ice cream recipe is actually healthy and well, no one would mind if you have it for breakfast as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
recipe

Recipe: Light and healthy Italian chicken steak and salad for weight watchers

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 09:42 PM IST
This recipe for Italian chicken steak and salad is great as it uses fresh ingredients like salad leaves, corn, capsicum and tomatoes, and utilises the chicken breast which is the leanest meat one can get.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pot rice with vegetables in soya garlic sauce(YourCookingPal)
Pot rice with vegetables in soya garlic sauce(YourCookingPal)
recipe

Recipe: Pot rice with vegetables in soya garlic sauce

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 09:25 PM IST
This vegetarian pot rice is made in a delicious and rich soya garlic sauce that coats all of the rice as well as the vegetables. Check it out!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuruku Kaalan(TheHealthyIndian)
Kuruku Kaalan(TheHealthyIndian)
recipe

Recipe: Taste the authentic flavours of Kerala with this Kuruku Kaalan

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Kuruku Kaalan is a dish native to Kerala and is made with raw banana or plantains, while this recipe is an easier and quicker one, it achieves the same taste and authenticity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chilli Paneer(SpiceCravings)
Chilli Paneer(SpiceCravings)
recipe

Recipe: Homemade Indo-Asian Chilli Paneer to spice up your week

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Pieces of paneer are fried until crispy on the outside and then tossed in a wok of vegetables and sauces, giving you a restaurant quality dish.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Let Mac and Cheese in a mug paint your Tuesday blues, yellow with joy(Del Monte)
Recipe: Let Mac and Cheese in a mug paint your Tuesday blues, yellow with joy(Del Monte)
recipe

Recipe: Let Mac and Cheese in a mug paint your Tuesday blues, yellow with joy

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:03 PM IST
  • ﻿Looking for a velvety, mouthwatering recipe to make the ‘weak’days ahead, easy? Check out this recipe of Mac and Cheese in a mug and strum your happiness cords this Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Brighten up your mood this Tuesday with this lemon orzo chickpea salad(Instagram/plantbasedrd)
Recipe: Brighten up your mood this Tuesday with this lemon orzo chickpea salad(Instagram/plantbasedrd)
recipe

Recipe: Brighten up your mood this Tuesday with this lemon orzo chickpea salad

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • Attention herb lovers and vegans! If you are looking for a fresh, vibrant and easy-to-make snack which oozes with flavours and lights up your evening, try this recipe of lemon orzo chickpea salad that hardly takes 10 minutes to prepare and will surely turn your Tuesday frown upside down
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking(Instagram/thefamished_foodies)
Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking(Instagram/thefamished_foodies)
recipe

Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:45 PM IST
  • Curb cravings between meals by whipping up some easy-to-make granola bars that are nutritious, delicious and can be made at home from the scratch. Check out the recipe of healthy granola bars and their benefits here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit right with Orange Chicken Meatballs(Instagram/thewoodenskillet)
Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit right with Orange Chicken Meatballs(Instagram/thewoodenskillet)
recipe

Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit with Orange Chicken Meatballs

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:55 PM IST
  • Looking for an easy-to-make dinner option that will flavour your weeknight and result in the whole family loving it? Well, we got you sorted with this mouthwatering recipe of Orange Chicken Meatballs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pindi Chana Masala(CookPlateEatEnjoy)
Pindi Chana Masala(CookPlateEatEnjoy)
recipe

Turn into a master chef with this simple, authentic Pindi Chhole recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:24 PM IST
This recipe uses big, white chana or grams and is cooked in a mixture of spices, cinammon sticks and black tea water to give it a nice, dark colour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies(Instagram/bakeritablog)
Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies(Instagram/bakeritablog)
recipe

Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:30 PM IST
  • What’s better than paleo chocolate chip cookies? Well, it has to be Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies made from sourdough discard as they are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. Check out their tempting recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
recipe

Tips and tricks to make the perfect pasta from scratch at home

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Here are some useful tips and tricks that will help you achieve the perfect texture and consistency in all you pasta endeavours, read on:
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gnocchi in tomato sauce(Pixabay)
Gnocchi in tomato sauce(Pixabay)
recipe

Bored of eating the same pastas? Try out this interesting gnocchi recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Gnocchi is a type of pasta or potato dumpling which is usually made from ingredients like wheat flour, egg, cheese, potato, breadcrumbs, cornmeal or other variations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP