Got leftover rice and rotis from last night's dinner? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 30-minute Indian burrito wrap recipe

We've all been there: opening the fridge to find leftover rice, rotis and rajma masala from last night's dinner, only to sigh at the thought of eating the exact same meal again. But leftovers don't have to be repetitive. With a little creativity, those everyday Indian staples can be transformed into a vibrant Mexican-inspired dish that's bursting with flavour, packed with fresh vegetables and guaranteed to make yesterday's dinner feel like a brand-new meal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Craving comfort food on a rainy day? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for Sindhi kadhi

Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a Mexican-Indian fusion recipe for an Indian burrito wrap that gives leftovers from the previous night’s dinner a delicious twist. Swapping tortillas for chapatis, the wholesome wrap is filled with flavourful rajma rice, fresh vegetables and mint mayo, making it a nutritious meal that comes together in just 30 minutes! In a June 29 article shared on the chef’s website, he explains, “This burrito is a Mexican-Indian fusion at its best. Made with leftover chapatis, leftover rice and leftover rajma masala, it is wholesome and comforting.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This Indian burrito wrap is made with leftover rice, roti and rajma masala.

{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (Serves 4) 4 leftover chapatis (rotis)

2 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 cup cooked rice

½ cup leftover rajma masala

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander leaves

4 tbsp mint mayonnaise

1 small carrot, cut into thin strips

1 small cucumber, cut into thin strips

½ red capsicum, thinly sliced

½ yellow capsicum, thinly sliced

A handful of mixed lettuce leaves Method Heat the ghee in a shallow non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter until they become aromatic and begin to change colour. Add the cooked rice, leftover rajma masala and chopped coriander. Mix well so the rice is evenly coated with the rajma. Cook for two to three minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is heated through. Remove from the heat. Meanwhile, heat a non-stick tawa over medium heat. Warm each chapati for about 30 seconds on each side until soft. Place the warmed chapatis on a clean work surface. Spread one tablespoon of mint mayonnaise evenly over each chapati. Spoon a portion of the warm rajma rice mixture along one side of each chapati. Top with carrot, cucumber, red capsicum and yellow capsicum strips, then add a few lettuce leaves for freshness and crunch. Fold in the sides slightly and roll each chapati tightly into a wrap, ensuring the filling is secure. Slice each wrap in half diagonally, arrange on a serving platter and serve immediately while warm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (Serves 4) 4 leftover chapatis (rotis)

2 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 cup cooked rice

½ cup leftover rajma masala

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander leaves

4 tbsp mint mayonnaise

1 small carrot, cut into thin strips

1 small cucumber, cut into thin strips

½ red capsicum, thinly sliced

½ yellow capsicum, thinly sliced

A handful of mixed lettuce leaves Method Heat the ghee in a shallow non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter until they become aromatic and begin to change colour. Add the cooked rice, leftover rajma masala and chopped coriander. Mix well so the rice is evenly coated with the rajma. Cook for two to three minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is heated through. Remove from the heat. Meanwhile, heat a non-stick tawa over medium heat. Warm each chapati for about 30 seconds on each side until soft. Place the warmed chapatis on a clean work surface. Spread one tablespoon of mint mayonnaise evenly over each chapati. Spoon a portion of the warm rajma rice mixture along one side of each chapati. Top with carrot, cucumber, red capsicum and yellow capsicum strips, then add a few lettuce leaves for freshness and crunch. Fold in the sides slightly and roll each chapati tightly into a wrap, ensuring the filling is secure. Slice each wrap in half diagonally, arrange on a serving platter and serve immediately while warm. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.