Gulab Jamun Mousse to round off the meal with happiness: Check out the recipe here

Here's an easy recipe of making gulab jamun mousse at home to relish with friends and family. Take a look.
Mousses are light, foamy and airy pastries that originated in France. They make for a great dessert and a sugary light way of rounding off a hearty meal. Chocolate mousses are one of the most sought-after desserts for any day. Desserts can take a sad day and make it better, and they do it right. With the summer getting out of hand and us locked in our rooms because of the scorching heat outside, we can use some dessert to cool off and make ourselves feel better. But what if we say that we can give an Indian twist to mousse and combine two of our favourite things together into a mind-blowing dish? No festivals are complete without a bite of gulab jamun, and we have curated a special recipe of adding the gulab jamun twist to classic mousse to make a delectable dessert dish. Here we present a super fun and easy way of making Gulab jamun Mousse at home to relish with loved ones.
Ingredients:
12 small gulab jamuns
½ cup chopped milk chocolate
1 cup cream
½ cup chopped white chocolate
1½ cups whipped cream
Few fresh rose petals
1 tbsp candied rose petals (gulkand)
1 tsp rose water
A few pistachios, for garnishing
Method:
In a pan, heat milk chocolate, cream and white chocolate and stir everything together. Then pass the mixture through a sieve and refrigerate it for some time. In glass cups, put gulab jamun and place whipped cream. Add gulkand, chop a few rose petals finely and add rose water and the chocolate-cream mixture and mix everything together. Then place the mousse over the gulab jamun and pat the glass so that the mousse goes down. Garnish with pistachios and rose petals and refrigerate till it's well set. Serve chilled.
(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)
