Gulab Jamun Mousse to round off the meal with happiness: Check out the recipe here

Mousses are light, foamy and airy pastries that originated in France. They make for a great dessert and a sugary light way of rounding off a hearty meal. Chocolate mousses are one of the most sought-after desserts for any day. Desserts can take a sad day and make it better, and they do it right. With the summer getting out of hand and us locked in our rooms because of the scorching heat outside, we can use some dessert to cool off and make ourselves feel better. But what if we say that we can give an Indian twist to mousse and combine two of our favourite things together into a mind-blowing dish? No festivals are complete without a bite of gulab jamun, and we have curated a special recipe of adding the gulab jamun twist to classic mousse to make a delectable dessert dish. Here we present a super fun and easy way of making Gulab jamun Mousse at home to relish with loved ones.

