Happy Father’s Day: Droolworthy treats on offer in Delhi-NCR

What have you got planned for Father’s Day? Forgot to pre-order a gift? No worries! Just do some twinning with your father, and seize this opportunity to get a complimentary drink or dessert at some eateries in the Capital. Or, if your dad’s a foodie, then treat him to a lavish meal at discounted prices!

“Father is your first best friend. He is the guiding force and your perfect company forever. To be like your father is never a possibility, but to dress up like your father is. So if you and your father visit Romeo Lane in Civil Lines, dressed up looking identical, then you get a complimentary drink named Romeo’s Father,” says Saurabh Luthra, owner of the restaurant.

Father’s Day theme cupcakes are one of the many desserts that can be ordered to celebrate this day.

Returning to the new normal in the city, you could explore some other cool offers and discounts as well. One such offer is a special discount of 30% at Shakespeare Cafe and Papajii & Sons, both at Punjabi Bagh, which are offering to honour your bond with the first superman of your life! And not just this, some places have cocktails on offer, too! “The biggest stories about you can be shared only by your father,” says Manish Sharma, founder of Molecule, adding, “We want people to relive their memories, and hold the long conversations over yummy food and enjoy the complimentary cocktail that’s named Pop-tales.”

How about a complimentary kulfi with the Father’s Day treat?

Wanting to say ‘Thank you Dad’ with a scrumptious sweet? Then opt for a meal at Daryaganj, Aerocity, where kulfi is complimentary with meal, or devour delicious brownies at Bakehouse Comfort by Cafe Delhi Heights, which are available on a discounted price. Vikrant Batra, founder, says, “Fathers are meant to be giving and generous. But for one day, we are happy to be giving back all the attention and love that they deserve with our Biscoff Brownies at a special discount of up to 35%. One can get two Biscoff Brownies at ₹199, four for ₹399, and six for ₹599. One can also avail similar discounts on Nutella Brownies that are priced at ₹175 for two, ₹345 for four, and ₹525 for six .”

What’s more? A complete menu dedicated to fathers! Talking about the limited edition Father’s Day menu, Jaydeep Mukherjee from Smoke House Deli, says, “Some of the favourites have been combined with seasonal specials, and there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy together. This limited edition menu is available on direct order, and patrons can get 25% off with free delivery. We have all safety and hygiene precautions in place at all our outposts, and have also incorporated contactless ordering and payments. We have also conducted vaccination drives for our staff to ensure a safe dining experience for all.”

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter