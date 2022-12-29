Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Happy New Year: Mouthwatering snacks for your New Year 2023 party

Happy New Year: Mouthwatering snacks for your New Year 2023 party

Updated on Dec 29, 2022

From getting together with loved ones to celebrating over wholesome food - New Year's Eve is undoubtedly the best time of the year! As the New Year 2023 gets closer, dig into these delicious snacks with your family and friends to mark yummy beginnings

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

A new year is all about holding on to hope and persevering for a brighter and better tomorrow where the upcoming year has a lot of people’s hope riding on it and the start of New Year 2023 has never seemed more promising as we binge eat into the fourth year of Covid-19 pandemic. The New Year celebrations are a time for joy, great pomp and show and good food spread across the table.

From getting together with loved ones to celebrating over wholesome food - New Year's Eve is undoubtedly the best time of the year! As the New Year 2023 gets closer, dig into these delicious snacks with your family and friends to mark sweet beginnings:

1. Seabass Cartocccio (Preparation Time: 30 Minutes, Cooking Time: 20 Minutes, Servings: 1) -

Seabass Cartocccio (Executive Sous Chef Sashi Paul)
Ingredients for marination:

1. Seabass steak – 200 gm.

2.Olive oil – 50 ml.

3.Dijon Mustard – 10 gm.

4.Garlic Minced – 10 gm.

5.Thyme – 10 gm.

6. lemon juice – little

7. salt – to taste

8. Black Pepper – to taste

9. parchment paper – 1 no.

Ingredients for garnish:

1. Pan roasted potato roundels.

2. Blanched Broccoli – 2 flowerets.

3. Olive - 5 to 6 nos.

4. Parsley chopped – little

5. Baby carrots – 2 nos.

6. Lemon slices – few.

Method:

Marinate the seabass with all the ingredients which is mention. Under the marination, keep some time for resting.

Place the marinated fish in parchment paper, place all the above mention garnish vegetables on top seabass.

Close the fish all the side with parchment paper, baked in the oven at least 15 – 20 minutes. Serve hot.

2. Cafreal Chicken with Pav (Preparation Time: 3 Hours, Cooking Time: 20 Minutes, Servings: 1)

Cafreal Chicken with Pav (Executive Sous Chef Sashi Paul)
Ingredients for marination:

1. Chicken thigh – 150gm

2. Coriander leaves - 20 gm.

3. Mint leaves – 20 gm.

4. Green chili – 5 gm.

5. Tamarind juice – 20 ml.

6. Lemon juice – little

7. Salt – to taste.

8. Pepper – to taste .

9. Oil – 30 ml.

10. Vinegar – 10 ml.

11. Wooden skewers – 4 – 5 nos.

12. Pav – 3 nos.

13. Butter – 20 gm.

Method:

Marinate the chicken with all above mentioned ingredients. Keep resting for at least 2 – 3 hours. Arrange the chicken in skewers. Cook it in low heat on hot plate or griddle with help of oil and butter for 5 to 6 minutes. Heat up the pav, serve along with chicken skewers.

3. Chicken Saltimbocca (Preparation Time: 30 Minutes, Cooking Time: 20 Minutes, Servings: 1)

Chicken Saltimbocca (Executive Sous Chef Sashi Paul)
Ingredients:

1. Chicken Piccatta – 2 nos.

2. Olive Oil - 20 ml.

3. Cooking oil – to deep fry

4. Dijon Mustard – 5 gm.

5. Garlic oil – 10 ml.

6. Herb oil – 10 ml.

7. Sage Herb – 2 gm.

8. Chicken ham – 30 gm.

9. Parmesan Cheese – little ;

10. Mozzarella – 30 gm.

11. Baby potatoes – 5 nos.

12. Baby carrots – 2 nos.

13. Asparagus – 2 nos.

14. Thyme herbs – 2 gm.

15. Eggs – for batter.

16. Bread Crumbs.

17. Seasoned flour – Coating

Method:

Make the chicken breast in to Piccatta (Chicken Butterfly). Marinate the chicken with mustard, herbs, seasoning, olive oil and herb oil. Stuff the chicken with mozzarella, chicken ham and sage with Parmesan, make it as a roulade.

Dust the roulade with flour dipped in eggs batter and crumbed. Deep fried for 2 to 3 minutes and baked in the oven for 4 to 5 minutes. Slice it and serve along with spicy tomato sauce.

(Recipes: Executive Sous Chef Sashi Paul, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru)

