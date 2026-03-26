Healthy Oats Upma Recipe for a Nutritious South Indian Breakfast in Just 10 Minutes

Early mornings feel easier to manage with a healthy recipe of oats upma that comes together quickly and brings balanced nutrition. Healthy oats upma blends roasted oats with fresh vegetables and mild spices, creating a South Indian breakfast option that supports steady energy and mindful weight loss routines. Healthy Oats Upma Recipe (Freepik)

Oats are high in fibre, especially beta-glucan, which supports smoother digestion and gradual energy release. Including oats as a weight loss breakfast option may help with appetite control and better portion awareness through the day. Their neutral taste allows easy blending with familiar tempering ingredients like mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies.

South Indian breakfast ideas are often designed to balance flavour and nutrition without complicated cooking steps. Upma, whether made with semolina or oats, highlights how simple ingredients can be a wholesome meal using sautéed vegetables and gentle seasoning. Adding carrots, peas, beans, or capsicum increases vitamin intake while improving texture and colour.

Quick upma recipe variations using oats can be prepared in under ten minutes, making them suitable for school mornings or office schedules. Regular inclusion of healthy oats upma encourages a steady breakfast routine that supports digestive wellness, consistent energy levels, and mindful weight management goals.

Quick and Easy Recipe For Delicious Vegetable Masala Oats Upma Vegetable masala oats upma is a quick breakfast that fits easily into busy morning schedules. Roasted oats cook faster than many grains, while finely chopped vegetables add colour and everyday nutrition. Simple tempering with mustard seeds and curry leaves builds flavour instantly, making this quick upma recipe ideal for light-weight loss breakfast planning.

Ingredients (Serves 2) Rolled oats – 1 cup

Chopped carrot – ¼ cup

Green peas – ¼ cup

Chopped onion – ¼ cup

Mustard seeds – ½ teaspoon

Curry leaves – 6–8

Green chilli – 1

Turmeric powder – ¼ teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Water – 2 cups

Oil – 1 teaspoon

Fresh coriander – 1 tablespoon Steps Dry roast rolled oats in a pan on low heat for two to three minutes until lightly aromatic, then transfer to a plate. Heat oil in the same pan and add mustard seeds along with curry leaves, allowing them to release flavour. Add chopped onion and green chilli, sautéing until translucent. Mix in chopped carrot and green peas, cooking briefly until slightly tender. Sprinkle turmeric and salt, then pour water and bring to a gentle boil. Add roasted oats gradually, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Cook on low heat until the mixture thickens and oats absorb moisture. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot. FAQs Is healthy oats upma good for weight loss breakfast? Yes. Oats are rich in fibre and help support appetite control and steady energy, making oats upma a suitable weight loss breakfast option.

Can oats upma be prepared quickly in the morning? Yes, a quick upma recipe with pre-roasted oats and chopped vegetables can be ready in about 10 minutes.