Holi 2023: Simple and delicious Malpua recipes you can try at home

Holi 2023: Malpua, one of the oldest desserts of India which even finds mention in Rig Veda as apupas, is a traditional delicacy prepared during Holi in many parts of the country from Bihar, UP, Maharashtra, Odisha, to West Bengal. The earliest version of the sweet Indian pancake was prepared with barley flour and dipped in honey to give it a final touch. Today, Malpua has innumerable avatars depending on the region it is made in, a simple Pua recipe usually comprises of all-purpose flour, milk, sugar, butter, nuts and saffron. Apart from Holi, Malpua is also prepared on Eid as well as Diwali. It is also one of the holy offerings at Lord Jagannath's temple in Odisha as part of Chappan Bhog. (Also read: Holi 2023: Many benefits of drinking thandai on Holi; healthy ways to make it)

This Holi, if you are planning to connect with your roots and make something traditional with minimum ingredients, here are two versions of Malpua recipes you can try.

1. Malpua

(Recipe by Chef Vikram Simha)

Ingredients

2 kg milk

100 g flour

3kg sugar

8gm saffron

5gm almond

5gm pistachio

1 litre butter

Method

- Boil Milk till it is condensed

- Add flour to it

- Add dry fruits

- Add saffron

- Boil water and add sugar till it is thick

- Boil butter and add the batter to it and fry it till it is golden in colour

- Serve it in sugar syrup and add dry fruits and saffron for garnishing

2. Malpua with Chocolate Rabri

(Recipe by Chef Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Ingredients

Maida - 120 gm

Khoya - 60 gm

Cardamom powder - 3 gm

Fennel powder - 2 gm

Sugar - 15 gm

Milk - 250 ml

Sugar syrup

Grain sugar - 300 gm

Water - 100 gm

Saffron - few strands

Cardamom powder - 2 gm

Rabri

Milk (full cream) - 1 litre

Sugar grain - 50 gm

Pista - 10 gm

Almond - 5 gm

White Chocolate - 50 gm

Method

- Bring the milk to a boil and simmer till it reduces to 1 1/2 cups. Turn off flame and allow cooling to lukewarm temperature.

- In a bowl, add khoya and half of the boiled milk and mix till it is smooth. Add cardamom powder, saunf powder, sugar and mix well. Add half of the flour and mix well till there are no lumps. Add the remaining flour and mix well. Slowly add the milk till it forms a smooth flowing batter.

- To prepare sugar syrup, add sugar and water in a stainless steel vessel.

- Simmer the sugar syrup for 10-12 minutes. On low medium flame, add cardamom powder, saffron and turn off heat. Set aside.

- Heat ghee in a small vessel or pan on low medium flame for 3-4 minutes. Pour a small ladle full of batter in the centre of the pan without spreading it. Flip it over and cook on medium flame for another 2-3 mins or till it turns golden brown.

- Use a slotted spoon to drain the Malpua and place it in the sugar syrup immediately. Fully immerse the Malpua in the sugar syrup and let it sit for half a minute. Remove with a slotted spoon such that the sugar syrup drains off the Malpua and then place it on a serving plate.

- To make rabri, pour milk into the pan and let it boil. Once the milk starts to boil, lower down the flame.

- As soon as the layer of cream appears at the top of the milk shift it towards the rim. Do the same with the next layer of the cream when it appears.

- Once a thick layer of the cream gets accumulated at the rim and the milk reduces to 1/3 add sugar, chopped pistachios and cardamom into the milk. Turn off the flame and keep aside, add white chocolate and let it melt.

- Mix with soft hands using whisk.

- Ready to serve, spoon some Rabri on top of the Malpua and garnish with chopped pistachios and almond slivers.

