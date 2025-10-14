India Habitat Centre shines at 22nd Annual Chef Awards 2025

Search
Tue, Oct 14, 2025
PTI |
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 05:09 pm IST

New Delhi, India Habitat Centre has emerged as a standout performer at the 22nd Annual Chef Awards, clinching top honours across multiple culinary categories.

The award ceremony, hosted by the Indian Culinary Forum at The Ashok Hotel on Monday, saw the participation of leading chefs, hospitality professionals, and industry stalwarts from across the country.

The Chef Awards recognised excellence across 15 categories, with IHC securing four 'MasterChef' titles Jaskaran Singh , Timothy Lepcha , Nitin Kumar and Tara Subba .

Other notable winners included chefs from Pride Plaza Aerocity, Manipal University Jaipur, Marriott Aerocity, Pullman & Novotel Hotel Aerocity, and The Ashok Hotel.

"The Annual Chef Awards stand as a proud symbol of excellence and dedication within India’s culinary fraternity. Through these awards, we celebrate the relentless passion and innovation of chefs who continue to shape our nation’s gastronomic identity. Each year, the ICF platform becomes a reflection of how Indian cuisine blends tradition and technology to achieve global distinction," chef Davinder Kumar, president of the ICF, said in a statement.

The winners were selected after a four-day culinary competition, held at the Institute of Bakery & Culinary Arts and the Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, where over 150 chefs from across India demonstrated their skills.

In addition to the competitive categories, this year’s ceremony also honoured 17 culinary professionals for their exceptional service to the hospitality industry.

The top recognitions, selected through nominations and a distinguished grand jury, included the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for chef Umesh Mattoo, the 'Jury Choice Award' for chef Julia Carmen, and the prestigious 'Golden Hat Award' awarded to Chef Sandeep Kalra of Air India.

The annual event is organised by the ICF with support from the ITDC and The Ashok Hotel, which served as its hospitality partners.

Established in 1987 in New Delhi, the ICF is a non-profit organisation of professional chefs advancing the culinary arts of India.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

