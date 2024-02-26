If you are looking for a recipe to enjoy as a cosy weeknight meal this Monday or serve as the centerpiece of an elegant dinner party, try Crumb Fried Tilapia with Grain Mustard Butter that is sure to delight the senses and leave a lasting impression on all who partake in its splendor. Its citrusy notes, refreshing brightness and tangy kick leave a lingering warmth on the palate where with each bite, one is transported to a realm of gastronomic bliss as every flavour is savoured and every sensation cherished. Indulge in culinary delight with this recipe of Crumb Fried Tilapia with Grain Mustard Butter (Photo by FreshToHome)

The dish has its origins in the rich culinary traditions of coastal regions where seafood reigns supreme while Tilapia, a mild and versatile fish, has been a staple in many cuisines for centuries. The preparation of Crumb Fried Tilapia with Grain Mustard Butter is a labour of love, requiring attention to detail and precision to achieve culinary perfection that makes this dish a testament to the ingenuity and creativity of chefs who seek to elevate traditional recipes to new heights.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dive into flavour paradise this Monday with the crunchy, savoury and oh-so-delicious Crumb Fried Tilapia with Grain Mustard Butter recipe below -

A) FISH MARINATION:

Ingredients:

Tilapia fillet: 4 nos. (80 gms each)

Kasundi mustard paste: 1 tbsp

Paprika powder: 1 tsp

Sugar: 1 tsp

Garlic (chopped): 2 cloves

Salt: to taste

Parsley (chopped): 3 sprigs

Flour: 1 tsp

Lemon juice: half a lemon

Now, mix all the ingredients to form a thick marinade. Apply the marinade on the fish fillets and keep aside.

B) CRUMBING:

Ingredients:

Breadcrumbs: 200 gms

Egg: 2 nos.

Refined flour/ Maida: 1 cup

Beat the egg and place it in a shallow plate. Dust each fish fillet with maida, then dip the dusted fish fillet in egg and coat with breadcrumbs. Repeat the process for all the fillets and keep aside.

C) GRAIN MUSTARD BUTTER:

Ingredients:

Grain mustard paste: 2 tbsp

Softened butter: 50 gms

Parsley (chopped): 2 sprigs

Blend all the ingredients to form a smooth mixture and keep aside.

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat enough oil to immerse the fish fillet in a sauce pan. When the oil is hot, slide the crumbed fish fillets into the oil and fry to a golden on low flame.

Strain them out and place on a kitchen towel to drain out the excess oil.

Serve hot with grain mustard butter & a wedge of lemon.

(Recipe: Chef Aji Joseph, Head – Culinary Development and Innovation)