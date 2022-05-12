International Hummus Day special recipes: 5 most craved for hummus dishes, that are sure to delight

The intoxicatingly delicious concoction of garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic – otherwise known as hummus - is a staple in many households around the world, whether you are fully vegan or simply love a healthy snack and we can't help but eat hummus for breakfast, lunch or dinner on May 13 as we mark International Hummus Day this Friday (yes, it’s a real thing). The word “hummus” is rooted in the Arabic word for “chickpea” and it is the national dish for many countries in the Middle East.

This nature’s perfect food remains one of the most versatile and healthy staples in many diets and as International Hummus Day is almost here, what better way to celebrate than by whipping up 5 of the most craved for hummus dishes, that are sure to delight? Check out their droolworthy recipes below and thank us later.

1. Baharatli Hummus

Baharatli Hummus (Chef Ajay Thakur)

Ingredients:

Red bell pepper 100gm

Dry red chilli 50gm

Coriander seed 05gm

Thyme 01gm

Cumin whole 05gm

Olive oil 50gm

Red wine vinegar 10gm

Salt 02gm

Black pepper 01gm

Celery 10gm

Garlic peeled 10gm

Boiled chickpeas 150gm

Salad oil 60gm

Ice 19gm

Tahini paste 60gm

Garlic 2gm

Salt 4gm

Method:

Soak deseeded Kashmiri dry chillies overnight. In a pan add pomace olive oil. Add whole garlic, coriander seeds, and caraway seed, cumin seed, celery chopped, sliced onion and roasted red bell pepper and cook it till slighty golden brown.

Then add soaked red chilli to it and cook it. Cool the mixture and grind it in the mixer into fine paste. Boil chickpea with salt and baking soda. Cool the chickpea and put it in the blender Add harissa sauce, ice cubes and salad oil and blend it in the blender.

Add tahini paste to it. Garnish with Harissa drops, fried red chilli, roasted black sesame and white sesame, parsley chopped and EVO.

2. BayRoute Hummus

BayRoute Hummus (Chef Ajay Thakur)

Ingredients for Labneh:

Hang curd 100 gm

Lemon juice 2 gm

Boiled chickpeas 150 GM

Salad oil 60 GM

Ice 19 GM

Tahini paste 60 GM

Garlic 2 GM

Salt 2 GM

Method:

All ingredient mix together

Ingredients for hummus:

Boiled chickpeas 150 GM

Salad oil 60 GM

Ice 19GM

Tahini paste 60 GM

Garlic 2 GM

Salt 4 GM

Method:

Take raw chick peas soak minimum 12 hours. In pressure cookers put chick peas salt, water and baking soda and boil chick pea till soft and cool it. Put chick peas, salt, ice cube, garlic and salad oil in the blender and blend it. Then add Tahini and lemon juice and again blend it.

Platting - Put two table spoon of hummus in a plating bowl . Add one tbs of labneh. Make deep design over it. Then sprinkle Za’atar powder, sumac powder, pine nuts, chopped parsley and drizzle olive oil on top.

3. Classic Hummus

Classic Hummus (Chef Ajay Thakur)

Ingredients:

Boiled chickpeas 150 GM

Salad oil 60 GM

Ice cube 19 GM

Tahini paste 60 GM

Garlic 2 GM

Salt 2 GM

Extra virgin olive oil 2 GM

Sweet paprika 1 gm

Parsley 4 gm

Pine nuts 10 gm

Black olive 3 gm

Method:

Take raw chickpeas soak minimum 12 hours. In pressure cookers add chickpeas salt, water and baking soda and boil till soft and cool it. Add chickpeas, salt, ice cube, garlic, and salad oil in the blender and blend it. Then add Tahini and lemon juice and again blend it.

Precaution - Don’t over Blend.

Garnish with pine nuts, parsley, boiled chickpeas, paprika powder, black olives and extra virgin olive oil.

4. Edamame Hummus

Edamame Hummus (Chef Ajay Thakur)

Ingredients:

Beans Edamame 500gm

Tahini Paste 100gm

Lemon Juice 10ml

Garlic peeled 05gm

Salt 05gm

Cumin Powder 03gm

Coriander powder 05gm

Olive oil 200gm

Boiled chickpeas 150gm

Veg stock 100ml

Method:

Blanch Edamame Beans and cool it. In pan add EVOO, sauté chopped onion, garlic, cooled edamame beans, coriander powder, roasted cumin powder, parsley, salt, extra virgin olive oil, put it in ice bath. Blend the mixture in blender add tahini paste to it.

Garnish with Edamame beans, edible flower, pomegranate molasses small drop, truffle oil and EVO.

5. Musabbaha

Musabbaha (Chef Ajay Thakur)

Ingredients for Hummus base:

Boiled chickpeas 150 GM

Salad oil 60 GM

Ice 19 GM

Tahini paste 60 GM

Garlic 2 GM

Salt 4 GM

Hang curd 100 gm

Boiled chickpeas 70 gm

Lemon juice 5 gm

Cumin powder 5 gm

Ingredients for Palestinian Dakkah:

Garlic 10 gm

Lemon juice 20 gm

Green chilli 20 gm

Salt 5 gm

Method:

Take 200gm of Hummus add 100 gm of Hung curd to it. Now add cumin powder and boiled chickpea to the mixture. Fry boiled chickpea with corn flour and refined flour. After frying coat it with sweet paprika, salt and chopped parsley.

Plate the Musabbaha mixture in a bowl and top with Palestinian Dakkah spicy dip. Sprinkle some cumin powder and top it with fried chickpea. Garnish with sunflower micro greens and EVO.

(Recipes: Chef Ajay Thakur)