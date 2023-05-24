Jamai Sasthi 2023: Traditional Bengali recipes to make for your son-in-law

Jamai Sasthi, a festival deeply rooted in Bengali culture, is a special occasion dedicated to the cherished relationship between sons-in-law and their mothers-in-law. This year, on May 25, people will come together to celebrate Jamai Sasthi, which falls on the sixth day of the Jyestha month according to the traditional Hindu calendar. This festival holds great significance as it symbolizes the bond and harmony within the family. It is a joyous occasion where loved ones gather to share a meal and enjoy each other's company, fostering togetherness and unity. Jamai Sasthi is a joyous occasion where loved ones gather to share a meal and enjoy each other's company, fostering togetherness and unity.(Pinterest)

As a mother-in-law, preparing a delightful spread of traditional Bengali dishes for your son-in-law is a gesture of love and affection, reflecting the rich culinary heritage of the region. From fragrant rice preparations to succulent meat and fish dishes, these traditional recipes will add a touch of authenticity to your Jamai Sasthi celebrations, ensuring an unforgettable culinary experience for your beloved son-in-law. So, put on your apron and let's dive into the world of Bengali flavours and traditions, as we explore these delightful recipes together. (Also read: Jamai Sasthi 2023: Know all about the date, history and significance of this Bengali festival dedicated to son-in-law )

Traditional Bengali recipes for Jamai Sasthi

1. Sondesh

(Recipe by Chef Nisha Madhulika)

Sondesh, a classic Bengali sweet, is a must-have delicacy during the festive season of Jamai Sasthi.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Ingredients for Sandesh Mishti

Full cream milk - 1 liter

Lemon - 2

Powdered sugar - 1/3 cup (50 grams)

Cardamom - 5

Saffron - 20 to 25 threads

Pistachios - 10 to 12

Method:

1. When you see gentle boil in the milk, turn off the flame and let the milk cool down a little.

2. Now add lemon water to the slightly warm milk in small portions. Stir and keep stirring constantly. When the milk starts to coagulate, then stop adding milk.

3. Strain this mixture through a muslin cloth and pour some cold water over it. Hold the cloth tight and squeeze out every drop of water from it.

4. When chena is ready, transfer it to another plate and start mashing it. Keep kneading for 5 to 6 minutes until smooth.

5. Mix some cardamom powder as well. Thinly chop the pistachios.

6. Now mix saffron and powdered sugar in chena and mix well.

7. Heat a non stick pan and add chena into it. Stir continuously and stir roast for 3 to 4 minutes.

8. Turn off the flame and transfer the chena into another plate. Let it cool down and then mix cardamom powder into it.

9. Then pinch small lump from the mixture and roll into a oval shape peda. Keep it over a plate. Garnish with some chopped pistachios and continue doing the same until the entire chena is utilized.

2. Aloo Posto

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Aloo Posto is a simple yet flavorful Bengali dish made with potatoes cooked in a paste of ground poppy seeds. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

4 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into ½ cm cubes

2 tbsps poppy seeds, soaked and drained

1 green chilli

2 tbsps mustard oil + to drizzle

1 tsp onion seeds

1 medium onion, chopped

Salt to taste

½ tsp sugar

Method:

1. Transfer the poppy seeds and green chilli in a blender jar, add sufficient water and grind to smooth paste.

2. Heat mustard oil in a nonstick wok, add onion seeds and sauté for a while.

3. Add onion and sauté till translucent. Add the potatoes, mix well.

4. Add salt and mix well. Cover and cook on low heat for 4-5 minutes.

5. Splash some water, cover again and cook for 2-3 minutes.

6. Add the prepared paste, 2 tbsps water and mix well.

7. Add sugar, ¼ cup water and mix well. Cover and cook till potatoes are completely done.

8. Drizzle some mustard oil and serve hot.

3. Ilish Machcher Sorse Jhol

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ilish Machher Sorse Jhol, also known as Hilsa Fish in Mustard Curry, is a quintessential Bengali delicacy. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Hilsa Fish 8 half-inch thick slices

Mustard 2 tablespoons

Salt to taste

Turmeric powder 1/2 teaspoon

Green chillies 4

Mustard oil 4 tablespoons

Red chilli powder 3/4 teaspoon

Method:

1. Grind mustard seeds, salt, turmeric powder, 2 green chillies with a little water. Transfer the paste into a bowl, add fish slices and mix well.

2. Add 2 tbsps mustard oil and mix. Heat the remaining oil in a non stick pan till it smokes and take it off heat.

3. Heat it again, add the fish pieces and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Turn over and sauté the other side too.

4. Slit the remaining 2 green chillies and add with 1 cup water and mix. Add red chilli powder and mix.

5. Add 1 cup water to the mustard paste remaining in the bowl and add to the pan. Cover and cook till fish is just done.Serve hot with boiled rice.

4. Jhaal Muri

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Jhaal Muri is a popular street food snack from the Indian state of West Bengal.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Puffed rice (kurmura/murmura) 2 cups

Onion chopped 1 medium

Sprouted black Bengal gram (kala chana) boiled 1/4 cup

Cucumber 1/2 inch pieces 1 small

Tomato 1/2 inch pieces 1 small

Green chillies chopped 2

Roasted peanuts skinned 2 tablespoons

Fresh coriander leaves chopped 2 tablespoons

Mustard oil taken from a pickle 2 tablespoons

Fresh coconut sliced thinly for garnish

For masala

Red chilli powder 1/2 tablespoon

Black salt (kala namak) 1 teaspoon

Roasted cumin powder 1 tablespoon

Chaat masala 1 teaspoon

Method:

1. In large bowl combine puffed rice, onion, sprouted chana, cucumber, tomato, green chillies, peanuts, coriander leaves and toss to mix well.

2. Add mustard oil and jhaal muri masala and toss again to mix well. Serve immediately garnished with sliced coconut.

5. Mango Bhapa Doi

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Mango Bhapa Doi is a delightful Bengali dessert that combines the lusciousness of mangoes with the creamy richness of sweetened condensed milk and yogurt. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Mango Pulp 1/2 cup

Thick Yogurt whisked 1 cup

Ripe mango peeled and sliced 1/2

Condensed milk 1 tin

Milk 1/2 cup

Method:

1. Blend together yogurt, condensed milk and mango pulp till well mixed in a blender.

2. Transfer into a bowl, add milk and mix well. Boil sufficient water in the lower deck of a steamer.

3. Pour the mango mixture into a silicon mould and place it on the upper deck of the steamer.

4. Put the lid on and steam for 15-20 minutes. Cool and chill in a refrigerator.

5. Decorate with mango slices and serve chilled.