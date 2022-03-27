Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares quick and easy Watermelon Cooler recipe to beat the heat: See inside

Summers are here. And this means it is time to beat the heat with cooling drinks and juicy fruits. But what if you could mix both and get the health benefits too. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who trains Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and more stars, took to Instagram to share a video of herself relishing a minty Watermelon Cooler. She even shared a recipe for making this cooling drink in her post, and it is so easy to make. You will also save on washing extra dishes while making this cooler. Scroll ahead to find out all the details.

Watermelon is one of the most favourite summer fruits. It's light and refreshing. Moreover, we all load up our refrigerators with this fruit during the sweltering heat. After all, there's so much you can do with this fruit, and the result is always – refreshing. Yasmin's Watermelon Cooler will also add a rejuvenating touch to your summers. She captioned the recipe, "Watermelon Cooler to Beat the Summer Heat. Enjoy this quick and easy recipe to kickstart the Summer."

You will need 1/2 Watermelon, 2 tablespoon mint leaves, 1/2 teaspoon rock salt, 1/2 teaspoon jeera powder, and 1/2 lemon juice to make this drink. Start by cutting a Watermelon into two halves, spoon 6-8 cubes of the fruit and keep it aside. Then, scoop the leftover Watermelon, add mint leaves, rock salt, jeera powder and lemon juice in a blender, and blend it all together. Strain the mixture and pour it in the same Watermelon. Now, add the cubes and mint leaves. Freeze it before serving and enjoy.

Scroll ahead to watch the video:

Watermelon Health Benefits:

Watermelons have high water content, which can help one stay hydrated in summers. It is rich in antioxidants, amino acids and potassium. It is also a great post-workout snack as having this fruit can help prevent soreness. In the end, Watermelons are rich in fibre, thus promoting a healthy gut by preventing constipation.

So, are you ready to try this Watermelon Cooler?