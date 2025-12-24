London doctor shares healthy gingerbread latte recipe: The perfect healthy drink for Christmas morning

The merry bells are ringing, and Yuletide is upon us. The mornings that we now wake up to are noticeably different from the rest of the year. Dr Aujla makes gingerbread latte healthy, with no fillers and stabilisers in the recipe. (Pexel)

The noise is dampened, and there is a nip in the air. These are mornings when we mull over the year that was and excitedly anticipate the year that is to be.

And to start our day, the mind seeks something out of the ordinary. Christmas is the time for feasts, but for those counting their calories, it becomes very difficult indeed.

Dr Rupy Aujla, London-based doctor specialising in General Practice and Emergency Medicine, thus took to Instagram on 19 December, to share the recipe of gingerbread latte, a hot beverage that can be enjoyed by all without worrying about the guilt of loading up on empty calories.

Ingredients for gingerbread latte (serves 1)

1 double-shot coffee (rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds)

150ml milk of choice

1/2 tsp maca powder (natural energy booster)

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon (rich in antioxidants)

1/2 tsp ginger (boosts gut health and overall immunity)

1 tsp maple syrup (optional)

Method of preparation

Pull a double shot of espresso

2. In a pan or metal jug, add milk, maca powder, cinnamon, and ginger.

3. Steam using a coffee machine or milk whisk frother.

4. In your favourite mug, add the espresso and pour over the spiced milk.

5. Bonus points for latte art!

Dr Aujla highlighted that the classic drink is made from all-natural ingredients, with no fillers or stabilisers. The flavours still feel “properly indulgent” and perfect for the festive mood.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.