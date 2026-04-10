Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s sweet potato chips recipe is a must-try if you are looking for healthy snacks

Most people have their breakfast, lunch, and dinner sorted, but when it comes to snacks, many fall for those fried options available. But here’s the catch. The entire healthy eating comes crashing down once you opt for unhealthy snacking, even if you eat right the entire day. In an Instagram post dated April 5, 2026, Yasmin Karachiwala, celebrity fitness instructor, shared a quick sweet potato chips recipe that you can try to keep up with your health and not fall for unhealthy stuff.

Here is a sweet potato chips recipe for healthy snacking.(Unsplash)

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Ingredients for sweet potato chips

Here are things you will need to prepare delicious sweet potato chips:

One boiled sweet potato Salt to taste Red chilli powder

Sweet potato chips recipe

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{{^usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step process to make sweet potato chips: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step process to make sweet potato chips: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Start by boiling one sweet potato. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Start by boiling one sweet potato. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Once boiled, cut the sweet potato into thin slices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Once boiled, cut the sweet potato into thin slices. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 3: Now, place them on a piece of parchment paper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 3: Now, place them on a piece of parchment paper. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 4: Cover with another sheet of parchment paper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 4: Cover with another sheet of parchment paper. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 5: Press gently with a flat-based glass to flatten them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 5: Press gently with a flat-based glass to flatten them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 6: Now, air fry them at 200°C for 8-10 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 6: Now, air fry them at 200°C for 8-10 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 7: Flip halfway through for even crispiness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 7: Flip halfway through for even crispiness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 8: Sprinkle salt and red chilli powder and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 8: Sprinkle salt and red chilli powder and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You can store these chips and enjoy them during midnight cravings. Benefits of sweet potato {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can store these chips and enjoy them during midnight cravings. Benefits of sweet potato {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sweet potato is considered one of the best alternatives for potatoes. According to the National Library of Medicine, sweet potato is rich in complex carbohydrates, but as a tubercle, contains high amounts of health-promoting secondary metabolites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sweet potato is considered one of the best alternatives for potatoes. According to the National Library of Medicine, sweet potato is rich in complex carbohydrates, but as a tubercle, contains high amounts of health-promoting secondary metabolites. {{/usCountry}}

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It is considered an excellent source of dietary carotenoids and polysaccharides, whose health benefits include antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and hepatoprotective activity, cardiovascular protection, anticancer properties and improvement in neurological and memory capacity, metabolic disorders, and intestinal barrier function.

Moreover, the purple sweet potato, due to its high anthocyanin content, represents a unique food option for consumers, as well as a potential source of functional ingredients for healthy food products.

More about Yasmin Karachiwala

Yasmin Karachiwala is well-known in the health and fitness industry. With almost three decades of experience, she is one of the go-to fitness trainers for Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan. She is known to have introduced Pilates to India.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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