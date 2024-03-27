Did you know carrots are good for eyes as they keep them healthy, protect them against the sun, lowers chances of cataracts and other eye problems? Apart from being highly nutritious with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants, carrots are weight-loss-friendly and also linked to lower cholesterol levels. Looking for healthier dessert option? Try this nutritious recipe of oil-less Gajar Ka Halwa (Photo by Fun2oosh Food)

If you are looking for a guilt-free way to enjoy the beloved Indian dessert of Gajar Ka Halwa, without compromising on taste or health benefits, we recommend you an oil-free recipe that will leave you craving for more. Paint your mid-week blues, orange and nourish your body and soul while enjoying a wholesome indulgence with this recipe of oil-less Gajar Ka Halwa for a health-conscious palate.

Ingredients

2 medium-sized carrots, chopped

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup milk

Cardamom powder (to taste)

Assorted dry fruits (such as almonds, cashews, and pistachios) for garnish

Method:

Step 1 - Chop 2 carrots and boil them in 1/2 cup water over medium to low flame until soft. Once the carrots are soft, use a potato masher to mash them.

Step 2 - Add 1/4 cup sugar to the mashed carrots and let it cook, allowing the sugar to dissolve and blend with the carrots.

Step 3 - Pour in 1/2 cup of milk and continue cooking the mixture on low flame, stirring continuously until you achieve the desired consistency. This might take some time as the mixture thickens.

Step 4 - Garnish it once the halwa reaches the desired consistency, garnish it with cardamom powder and dry fruits. You can use chopped almonds, cashews and pistachios for garnishing.

(Recipe: Nidhi Goel)