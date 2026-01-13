Make 5 Healthy Homemade Makar Sankranti Sweets Without Any Refined Sugar

Sankranti sweets have always reflected seasonal wisdom rather than indulgence alone. Many traditional recipes avoided refined sugar long before it became a concern, relying instead on ingredients that supported the body during winter. Sesame seeds play a central role in these sweets, providing nourishment suited to colder weather and everyday eating beyond the festival. Til Gur Ladoo Recipe(Freepik)

Sesame seeds are among the oldest cultivated crops; they are valued not just for taste but for their ability to provide strength and sustain energy. During winter, the body needs foods that digest slowly and help maintain warmth, and sesame fits this need naturally. Its high protein content supports muscles and overall body function when energy demands rise.

Protein from sesame seeds is especially important in winter, as it helps repair tissues and keeps hunger controlled for longer periods. Unlike refined sweets that cause quick energy spikes, sesame-based sweets release energy gradually. This makes them suitable not only for festive days but also for regular consumption in small portions throughout the season.

Traditional Sankranti sweets often combine sesame with natural sweeteners like jaggery, dates, or honey. These ingredients added minerals and carbohydrates without compromising the food's nutritional value. The result was sweets that could be stored easily, eaten mindfully, and shared across age groups.

Choosing simple homemade Sankranti sweets without refined sugar reflects a return to thoughtful cooking. Sesame seeds continue to support protein intake, bone health, and digestion all year round. These recipes show that festive food can remain meaningful, seasonal, and nourishing without relying on processed ingredients or excess sweetness.

5 Simple Homemade Sankranti Sweets Without Refined Sugar

Til Gur Ladoo

Til gur ladoo is a classic Sankranti sweet that suits winter mornings perfectly. Made with sesame seeds and jaggery, it provides protein and healthy fats that support energy needs during cold weather. This laddoo is easy to prepare, stores well, and is eaten in small, mindful portions.

Ingredients (Makes 10 ladoos)

White sesame seeds – 1 cup

Jaggery (grated) – ¾ cup

Ghee – 1 tablespoon

Cardamom powder – ¼ teaspoon

Instructions

Dry roast sesame seeds until aromatic. Melt jaggery with ghee on a low flame. Add sesame seeds and cardamom. Mix well and switch off the heat. Shape into ladoos while warm.

Til Dates Ladoo

Til dates ladoo replaces jaggery with dates for natural sweetness. Dates pair well with sesame seeds, adding fibre, iron, and protein. This sweet works well during winter as it keeps energy steady and avoids refined sugar completely.

Ingredients (Makes 8–10 ladoos)

Sesame seeds – ½ cup

Seedless dates (chopped) – 1 cup

Ghee – 1 teaspoon

Instructions

Dry-roast sesame seeds lightly. Heat dates with ghee until soft. Add sesame seeds and mix well. Cool slightly and shape into ladoos.

Til Peanut Ladoo

Til peanut ladoo combines two protein-rich ingredients often used in winter cooking. Sesame seeds and peanuts together offer sustained energy and fullness. This laddoo is popular for Sankranti as it uses pantry staples and stays fresh for several days.

Ingredients (Makes 10 ladoos)

Sesame seeds – ½ cup

Roasted peanuts (crushed) – ½ cup

Jaggery (grated) – ¾ cup

Ghee – 1 tablespoon

Instructions

Dry-roast sesame seeds and keep aside. Heat jaggery and ghee until melted. Add sesame and peanuts. Mix well and shape into ladoos.

Til Coconut Sweet

Til coconut sweet is a soft, bite-sized Sankranti treat made with sesame and coconut. It works well in winter as coconut adds healthy fats while sesame contributes protein and minerals. This sweet is suitable for those who prefer softer textures over laddoos.

Ingredients (Makes 12 pieces)

Sesame seeds – ½ cup

Fresh grated coconut – ¾ cup

Jaggery (grated) – ½ cup

Cardamom powder – ¼ teaspoon

Instructions

Dry roast sesame seeds lightly. Cook coconut and jaggery until combined. Add sesame seeds and cardamom. Spread mixture and cut into pieces.

Til Khajur Pak

Til khajur pak is a traditional winter sweet made with sesame seeds and dates. Known for its long shelf life, it is cut into squares and eaten in small amounts. The combination supports protein intake and energy needs during winter days.

Ingredients (Makes 12 pieces)

Sesame seeds – ½ cup

Dates (paste) – 1 cup

Ghee – 1 tablespoon

Almonds (chopped) – 2 tablespoons

Instructions

Dry-roast sesame seeds and keep aside. Heat the ghee and date paste until thick. Add sesame seeds and almonds. Spread evenly and cut into squares.

FAQs

Are Sankranti sweets without refined sugar healthier?

Yes, they use sesame seeds and natural sweeteners that provide protein, minerals, and steady energy.

2. Can sesame-based sweets be eaten beyond the festival?

Yes, sesame supports protein intake and bone health, making these sweets suitable throughout winter.

3. How much sesame sweet is safe to eat daily?

One small portion per day is sufficient to achieve benefits without overconsumption.