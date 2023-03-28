Navratri 2023: 4 healthy recipes for the last day of fasting

Navratri 2023: Chaitra Navratri fasting is coming to an end on March 29 (Ashtami) as the festival concludes with Ram Navami celebrations (March 30), the day when people perform Kumari Pujan and worship nine little girls or kanjaks as avatars of goddess Durga before wrapping up their fasts. While many people fast on all days of Navratri, others observe vrat on first and second-last day of the nine-day festival. During the nine-day fasting period, foods like onion, garlic, wheat, rice, fish, meat, poultry, brinjal and mushrooms are avoided in some parts of India while foods made of cucumber, carrots, spinach, pumpkin, potatoes, barnyard millets, and buckwheat are eaten being considered satvik food. (Also read: Navratri 2023: 7 ways to boost energy levels while fasting) During Navratri fast, one should eat nutrient-dense foods and stay well hydrated.(Pinterest)

During Navratri fast, one should eat nutrient-dense foods and stay well hydrated. From protein to fibre to probiotics, healthy ingredients can make fasting easier and a better experience.

Susmita Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bellandur, Bangalore suggests 4 easy recipes to prepare on the last day of Navratri fasting.

1. Vegetable Sabudana Khichdi with Cucumber Raita

Ingredients:

Sabudhana-1 cup

Vegetables (mixed potatoes, beans, carrot) - 1/2 cup

Chopped chilies - 1 table spoon

Cumin seeds - 1 teaspoon

Sendha namak

Peanuts roasted- ¼ cup

Lemon juice - 1/2 teaspoon

Chopped coriander leaves for garnishing

Method:

- Rinse the sabudana and completely soak them in hot water for 1.5 hours.

- Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, and green chilies.

- Add chopped only potatoes to fry them till golden. Now add beans and carrot, salt and cook until soft.

- Add sabudana to the mix together.

- Lemon juice can be added before serving and garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

- Serve hot. Side it with a thick curd if needed.

Benefits

Sabudana is good source of carbohydrates, it has anti-aging properties and helps improve haemoglobin. Magnesium and potassium are found in abundance and helps with blood pressure regulation, improves digestion.

2. Little Millet/Samai Veg Idly

Ingredients:

1 cup washed little millet

¼ cup urad dal washed

½ teaspoon soaked fenugreek seeds

½ cup veggies (grated carrot/beetroot/ pre-soaked green peas)

Salt and oil as per taste

Method:

Grind the little millet, urad dal and fenugreek seeds separate and mix it in large vessels.

Ferment overnight to get a soft fluffy texture.

Add salt as per taste.

Steam the batter for 15-20 minutes in idli vessels.

Coconut chutney without onion and garlic can be best side dish for the idli.

Benefits

Little millet helps in weight loss and good source of anti-oxidants. It also helps to control diabetes, hypertension and keeps bowels healthy.

3. Ragi Porridge With Milk

Ingredients:6

Ragi flour- 2 table spoon

Milk- 250 ml

Jaggery- 2 teaspoon

Cardamom powder- as required

Method

- Boil the milk and add ragi flour. Make sure to stir while adding ragi to avoid any lumps.

- Let it boil for 2 minutes.

- Add jaggery and mix well.

- Once the ragi is cooked, add cardamom powder and serve hot.

- Water can be added to make the consistency thin.

Benefits

Ragi as well as milk are good source of calcium and keeps the bones healthy. Ragi helps in weight loss and promotes lactation in mothers.

4. Shankapushpi or Hibiscus Tea

Ingredients:

Shankapushpi flower- 1 fistful or Red Hibiscus flowers - 4 to 5 no

Lemon juice- 1 teaspoon

Rock/Himalayan salt - 1 pinch

Honey- 1 teaspoon (optional)

Method:

- Take the flower of your choice and boil it in 200 ml water for few minutes.

- Once the water turns lovely blue colour, filter the tea into a cup.

- Add lemon and watch the tea change colour to pretty pink.

- Rock/Himalayan salt and honey can be added and served hot.

Benefits

Shankapushpi flower helps in insomnia, improves digestion, reduces stress and calms the mind, whereas hibiscus petals are good for lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels, helps in weight loss, both the flower is loaded with anti-oxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter