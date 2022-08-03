Peanut butter recipes: Drool over peanut butter noodles, smoothie and brownie

Win a weekday means beginning with a breakfast of champions or including a peanut butter recipe as a mid-day meal and to topple the mid-week blues, we are whipping up Peanut Butter Brownie, Peanut Butter Smoothie and even Peanut Butter Noodles since we are forever craving yummy ramen. As for smoothies and brownies, they are like feel good songs and if they are packed with health benefits, they definitely make us dance.

On that note, check out these lip-smacking peanut butter recipes below and thank us later.

1. Peanut Butter Brownie

Ingredients:

225g crunchy peanut butter

200g bar dark chocolate, broken into pieces

280g soft light brown sugar

3 medium eggs

100g self-raising flour

Method:

Set aside 50g each of the peanut butter and chocolate. Heat oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4 and line a 20cm square baking tin with baking parchment. Gently melt remaining peanut butter, chocolate and all the sugar in a pan, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has just about melted. Transfer mix into a bowl to cool down slightly. Turn off heat and use a wooden spoon to beat in the eggs one by one. Stir in the flour and scrape into the tin.

Melt reserved peanut butter in the microwave on High for 45 secs, or in a pan, until runny, then drizzle over the brownie. Bake for 20-25 mins until it has a crust, but the middle still seems slightly uncooked. Melt reserved chocolate, drizzle over the brownie, then cool in the tin before cutting into squares.

2. Peanut Butter Smoothie

Ingredients:

200ml oat milk

1 banana, peeled and chopped

20g peanut butter

1 tbsp rolled oats

pinch of cinnamon

pinch of allspice

pinch of nutmeg (optional)

small handful ice cubes

Method:

Whizz all the ingredients together in a blender (one suitable for crushing ice) until smooth. Pour into a tall glass and serve.

3. Peanut Butter Noodles

Ingredients:

½ cup chicken broth

1½ tablespoons minced fresh ginger root

3 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons peanut butter

1½ tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons hot chile paste (Optional)

3 cloves garlic, minced

8 ounces noodles

¼ cup chopped green onions

¼ cup chopped peanuts

Method:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add noodles and cook until tender according to package directions. Drain. Meanwhile, combine chicken broth, ginger, soy sauce, peanut butter, honey, chili paste, and garlic in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat until peanut butter melts and is heated through. Add noodles, and toss to coat. Garnish with green onions and peanuts.

(Recipes: Chef Kandla)

Benefits:

Peanut butter may help with weight loss and boost heart health when eaten in moderation and as part of an overall healthful diet. Rich in a variety of nutrients peanut butter can reduce the risk of breast disease, manage blood sugar levels and aide in bodybuilding when eaten a spoonful or two per day, as per your doctor or dietitian’s consult.

Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure. They not only improve digestive health and aid in weight loss but also support heart health, improve insulin sensitivity and contain powerful antioxidants.

Oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious. Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full.