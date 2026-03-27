Protein-Rich Suji Chilla Recipe: Quick Weight Loss Breakfast Recipe

Busy mornings feel lighter with a breakfast that cooks quickly and still offers balanced nourishment. Protein-rich suji chilla recipe brings together roasted semolina, colourful vegetables, and smart protein additions to create a quick suji recipe that fits easily into fast-paced routines. Protein-Rich Suji Chilla Recipe (Freepik)

Suji, also known as semolina, is known for its light texture and quick cooking nature. It provides steady carbohydrates that help maintain energy during early hours. Turning suji chilla into a protein-rich breakfast by adding curd, paneer, besan, or sprouts can improve nutrient density while keeping the dish easy to digest and suitable for everyday meal planning.

Healthy breakfast ideas like suji chilla also allow flexibility with seasonal vegetables such as onions, capsicum, tomatoes, or grated carrots. These ingredients contribute fibre, vitamins, and natural crunch, making the dish visually appealing as well as nutritionally balanced. Such thoughtful combinations can support appetite control and gradual progress in weight loss breakfast routines.

Quick preparation time makes suji chilla a practical option for school mornings or work schedules. Including this light yet nourishing meal in weekly menus can help build consistent breakfast habits that support steady stamina, better portion awareness, and enjoyable flavour variety in daily cooking.

Vegetable Paneer Suji Chilla Recipes For A Healthy And Quick Breakfast Vegetable paneer suji chilla offers a crisp texture and balanced nutrition for fast morning meals. Here is how to make this quick breakfast recipes.

Ingredients (Serves 2): Suji (semolina) – 1 cup

Crumbled paneer – ½ cup

Finely chopped onion – ¼ cup

Grated carrot – ¼ cup

Chopped capsicum – 2 tablespoons

Curd – 2 tablespoons

Green chilli – 1 (optional)

Salt – to taste

Water – as required for batter

Oil – 1 teaspoon for cooking Steps Take suji in a mixing bowl and add curd along with enough water to form a smooth, medium-thick batter. Let the mixture rest for five minutes so the semolina absorbs moisture and softens slightly. Add crumbled paneer, chopped onion, grated carrot, capsicum, green chilli, and salt. Mix well to distribute ingredients evenly. Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with a few drops of oil. Pour a ladle of batter and spread gently into a round shape. Cook on medium heat until the base turns golden, then flip and cook the other side. Serve hot with mint chutney or curd. FAQs Is suji chilla good for weight loss breakfast? Yes. Adding protein-rich ingredients like paneer or curd makes suji chilla a balanced and light weight loss breakfast option.

How to make suji chilla protein-rich? Mix paneer, besan, sprouts, or soy granules into the batter to increase protein content and improve overall nutrition.