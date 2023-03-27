Ram Navami 2023: 5 prasad items you should make during kanjak

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that will be celebrated on March 30 this year. It is observed to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama, who is one of the most venerated gods in the Hindu religion. It falls on the ninth day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, which usually falls in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. Ram Navami is an auspicious day for Hindus, and it is observed with great devotion and enthusiasm all over India. As part of the celebrations, many households in North India observe the Kanjak ceremony, which involves worshipping young girls as the embodiment of the divine feminine. Typically kala chana, puri, and halwa are served during Kanjak.(Chef Meraj/pinterest)

The ritual involves preparing and offering prasad (sacred food) to the Kanjaks, which typically includes kala chana, puri, and halwa. However, there are several other prasad items that you can make to add variety and flavour to your Kanjak celebrations. (Also read: 5 irresistible barfi recipes to satiate your sweet tooth this festive season )

Executive Chef Meraj at Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle, some prasad items that you can make during Kanjak to make the festival even more special and memorable.

Prasad items you should make during kanjak:

Chana curry

Chana curry(pinterest)

Ingredients:

Chana - 1 cup (200 Gms)

Green coriander - 1 to 2 tbsp.

Oil - 1 to 2 tbsp.

Green chilli - 2 to 3

Ginger julienne - 1 inch

Cumin seeds - ½ tsp

Turmeric powder - ¼ tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tsp

Mango powder - ¼ tsp

Red chilli powder - ¼ tsp

Garam masala - ¼ tsp

Salt - 1 tsp

Method:

1. Take a cup of soaked black chana, wash it and soak it for overnight or 7 to 8 hours. After soaking it, add it in the cooker along with a teaspoon of salt and a cup of water.

2. Mix it and close lid of the cooker.

3. Cook it on the medium flame until the first whistle blows.

4. Turn the flame to low after the first whistle has blown and cook it on low flame for 3 to 4 minutes. Switch off the flame after 4 minutes and wait until the pressure of cooker releases.

5. Preheat a pan, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of oil in it and heat it. Add a ½ teaspoon of cumin seeds to it and turn the flame to low.

6. Add 4 finely and vertically chopped green chillies to it. Sauté the spices and add a teaspoon of coriander powder to it.

7. Add a ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder to it and sauté the spices. Add the cooked chana’s to it along with the water residing in cooker.

8. Add ¼ teaspoon of red chilli powder, ¼ teaspoon of garam masala, ¼ teaspoon of mango powder to it and turn the flame to high.

9. Cook it for 2 minutes and add some coriander leaves after 2 minutes.

10. Switch off the flame and mix it. The curry of black chana’s has cooked and it is ready to be served.

2. Semolina pudding (Halva)

Suji halwa (depositphotos)

Ingredients:

Semolina - ½ cup (100 Gms)

Ghee - ¼ cup

Sugar - ½ cup (125 Gms)

Cardamom powder - ½ tsp

Cashew (chopped) - 1 tbsp

Almond flakes - 1 tbsp

Raisins - 1 tbsp

Method:

1. Preheat a pan, add 3 to 4 tablespoons of clarified butter in it. Melt it and add a ½ cup of semolina to it.

2. Roast while continuously stirring it on the medium flame and roast until its colour changes to brown.

3. The chopped cashews, almonds and roast them along with semolina. Add some raisins and 1.5 cups of water.

4. Add a ½ cup of sugar to it and cook it on the low flame until semolina expands.

4. The semolina has expanded after 5 minutes. Stir it again and cook until it reaches to its thicker consistency.

5. The Halwa has become thick and it has cooked. Add some cardamom powder to it and mix it. Pour it in a separate bowl and serve.

3. Poori

Poori(pinterest)

Ingredients:

Wheat flour - 2 cups (300 Gms)

Salt - ½ tsp

Method:

1. Take 2 cups of wheat flour in a bowl, add a ½ teaspoon of salt to it. Add a teaspoon oil to it and knead a stiff dough using the water in intervals.

2. After kneading the dough, cover and keep it aside to set for 20 minutes.

3. The dough has set after 20 minutes, mash it. Preheat oil to fry the Poori, divide the dough into the smaller sized lumps.

4. Lift a dough lump and flatten it into the diameter of 3 to 5 inches. Flatten it from the corners.

5. Do not flatten it thinly from the centre and thickly from the corners.

6. The flame should be high while frying the Poori. Add a Poori to fry and press it softly when it starts floating.

7. Fry until the Poori become golden brown from both sides.

8. Flip and fry it until it seems brown. It has cooked because it appears golden to us. Fry all the Poori likewise.

9. The whole offering is ready to be served.

4. Rice kheer

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Rice kheer(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Basmati rice 1/2 cup

Almonds 6-8

Pistachios 6-8

Raisins 8-10

Milk 1 litre

Sugar 3/4 cup

Green cardamom powder 1/4 teaspoon

Saffron (kesar) 5-6

Silver warq to garnish

Method:

1. Wash and soak the rice in one cup of water for fifteen minutes.

2. Drain, remove on an absorbent paper and pat dry using a muslin cloth. Grind it to a coarse powder.

3. Blanch almonds and pistachios in one cup of hot water for five minutes. Drain, peel and cut them into slivers.

4. Soak raisins in one-fourth cup water for ten to fifteen minutes, drain.

5. Heat the milk in a thick-bottomed pan and bring it to a boil.

6. Add the rice powder and sugar and cook on low heat till the rice is half done.

7. Add the green cardamom powder, saffron, nuts and allow to simmer on low heat till the rice is cooked and the mixture is thick Remove from heat, allow to cool a little, stir in the raisins and transfer into small clay bowls.

8. Garnish with silver varq and serve chilled.

5. Aloo ki Sabzi

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Aloo ki Sabzi(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 medium potatoes (aloo), peeled and cut into cubes

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

A pinch asafoetida

5-7 curry leaves

1 medium tomato, chopped

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 tablespoon chopped fresh coriander leaves

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

Method:

1. Heat oil in a pressure cooker. Add mustard seeds and let it splutter. Add cumin seeds, asafoetida and curry leaves, mix and sauté for 30 seconds.

2. Add tomato and salt, mix and cook till tomatoes are done. Add chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and cumin powder and mix well.

3. Add potatoes and chopped coriander and mix well. Add 1 cup water, mix, cover and cook for 3-4 whistles.

4. Add garam masala powder and mix well.

5. Serve hot garnished with a coriander sprig.